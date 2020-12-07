 

Open Lending Corporation Announces Launch of Secondary Offering and Share Repurchase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 23:28  |  54   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation, (“Open Lending”) (Nasdaq: LPRO), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and captive finance companies of Original Equipment Manufacturers, announced today the launch of a secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock. All shares are being sold by existing stockholders, including Nebula Holdings, LLC., a True Wind Capital, L.P. managed entity, Bregal Sagemount and certain executive officers of Open Lending. Open Lending is not selling any shares and will not receive any of the proceeds of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

In addition, Open Lending announced that it entered into an agreement to repurchase from the selling stockholders an aggregate number of shares of Open Lending’s common stock equal to $37.5 million at the same per share price paid by the underwriters to the selling stockholders in the offering. The share repurchase is conditioned on the closing of the offering.

This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents that Open Lending has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for more complete information about Open Lending and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov

Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, by email at prospectus.CPDG@db.com or by telephone at (800) 503-4611; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

Seite 1 von 3
Open Lending Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Open Lending Corporation Announces Launch of Secondary Offering and Share Repurchase AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Open Lending Corporation, (“Open Lending”) (Nasdaq: LPRO), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and captive finance companies of Original …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.11.20
Open Lending Signs OE Federal Credit Union to Lenders Protection Program
16.11.20
Open Lending to Present at the Stephens Virtual Investment Conference
10.11.20
Open Lending Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results