Open Lending Corporation Announces Launch of Secondary Offering and Share Repurchase

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation, (“Open Lending”) (Nasdaq: LPRO), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and captive finance companies of Original Equipment Manufacturers, announced today the launch of a secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock. All shares are being sold by existing stockholders, including Nebula Holdings, LLC., a True Wind Capital, L.P. managed entity, Bregal Sagemount and certain executive officers of Open Lending. Open Lending is not selling any shares and will not receive any of the proceeds of the offering.

In addition, Open Lending announced that it entered into an agreement to repurchase from the selling stockholders an aggregate number of shares of Open Lending’s common stock equal to $37.5 million at the same per share price paid by the underwriters to the selling stockholders in the offering. The share repurchase is conditioned on the closing of the offering.

This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents that Open Lending has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for more complete information about Open Lending and this offering.

