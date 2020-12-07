Lemonade CEO Daniel Schreiber to Present at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

Daniel Schreiber, CEO and cofounder of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 9:20 am ET. The virtual fireside chat will be livestreamed here and a replay of the webcast will be available on investor.lemonade.com shortly after the event.

Lemonade CFO Tim Bixby will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 10, 2020. A replay of the presentation will be available on investor.lemonade.com shortly after the event.

About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, and pet health insurance in the United States, contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, and renters insurance in France, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback.

Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and France and continues to expand globally.

