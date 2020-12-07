 

WestKam Gold Corp. Announces Director Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 23:30  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “Company” or WestKam”), is pleased to announce that Mr. Allen Schwabe has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent director.   Mr. Schwabe is a licensed realtor and former President of Buellex Holdings, a privately held corporation, for 35 years. Mr. Schwabe has also served as a President, officer and/or director for several publicly traded junior mining and tech companies, with emphasis on fundraising and property acquisitions, including Canadian Golden Dragon, Hemisphere Gold Inc and Porcher Island Gold.

The Company also announces that Mr. Catalin Kilofliski has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Kilofliski for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About WestKam Gold Corp.

WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.westkamgold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Matt Wayrynen 
Matthew J. Wayrynen, President & CEO

WestKam Gold Corp.
Suite 900, 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1 		Contact: Investor Relations
ir@westkamgold.com
www.westkamgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the
TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: TSXV acceptance of the Offering; future costs and expenses being based on historical costs and expenses, adjusted for inflation; and market demand for, and market acceptance of, the Offering. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.


WestKam Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WestKam Gold Corp. Announces Director Change VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”), is pleased to announce that Mr. Allen Schwabe has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
WestKam Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement and Director Change