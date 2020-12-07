“The Kilroy Stars”, a New Constellation of Light Sculptures, Will Appear Along the West Coast to Inspire Hope for the New Year

The Kilroy Stars, a series of light sculptures, will collaboratively light up the sky and unite the cities of San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, and Los Angeles. Illuminating the West Coast this holiday season throughout the months of December and January, four outdoor installations have been commissioned by North America’s leader in sustainable real estate development, Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) , not only as a gift of art to the regions, but also to express hope for the year ahead.

The Exchange on Sixteenth (Mission Bay) (Photo: Business Wire)

“In fostering the sublime power of art within our communities, The Kilroy Stars’ inaugural debut is a unique reflection of its place and time. Now more than ever, we need avenues that inspire, and in a post-pandemic world, the role of public art will be even more important,” says John Kilroy, CEO of Kilroy Realty—who last week virtually unveiled a meaningful, five-story tall public art installation on Netflix’s new campus in the heart of Hollywood. “On behalf of the entire Kilroy organization, our tenants, and all those communities in which we serve, we’re thrilled to share The Kilroy Stars with you.”

Giving public spectators on-going opportunities for meaningful encounters with art in the course of daily life, The Kilroy Stars will be temporarily located at four properties within Kilroy Realty’s West Coast portfolio. The Exchange in San Francisco, 333 Dexter in Seattle, 2100 Kettner in San Diego, and Los Angeles’ Columbia Square are benchmarks of sustainability and environmental stewardship, virtues that champion a sound future entering the New Year. The Stars will be installed in succession beginning in early December and all will remain lit through Sunday, January 31st. Looking ahead, Kilroy Realty aims to utilize the Stars annually to celebrate the unique communities in which they reside.

Kilroy Realty has partnered with a team of renowned artists and fabricators to bring the 3D sculptures to life. The ornate Stars are designed and built by Oakland-based Engineered Artworks, a working group of creatives widely recognized for their eccentric installations at Burning Man, in partnership with Zoetic Digital, digital art program creators based in San Francisco. The Kilroy Stars span 20 feet in diameter and each are outfitted with more than 30,000 individually programmable LED bulbs. The sparkling structures may be seen from miles away and will be configured to oscillate in various rhythms and patterns of dynamic light within a 24-hour cycle.