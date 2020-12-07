 

“The Kilroy Stars”, a New Constellation of Light Sculptures, Will Appear Along the West Coast to Inspire Hope for the New Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 23:51  |   |   |   

The Kilroy Stars, a series of light sculptures, will collaboratively light up the sky and unite the cities of San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, and Los Angeles. Illuminating the West Coast this holiday season throughout the months of December and January, four outdoor installations have been commissioned by North America’s leader in sustainable real estate development, Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC), not only as a gift of art to the regions, but also to express hope for the year ahead.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005966/en/

The Exchange on Sixteenth (Mission Bay) (Photo: Business Wire)

The Exchange on Sixteenth (Mission Bay) (Photo: Business Wire)

“In fostering the sublime power of art within our communities, The Kilroy Stars’ inaugural debut is a unique reflection of its place and time. Now more than ever, we need avenues that inspire, and in a post-pandemic world, the role of public art will be even more important,” says John Kilroy, CEO of Kilroy Realtywho last week virtually unveiled a meaningful, five-story tall public art installation on Netflix’s new campus in the heart of Hollywood. “On behalf of the entire Kilroy organization, our tenants, and all those communities in which we serve, we’re thrilled to share The Kilroy Stars with you.”

Giving public spectators on-going opportunities for meaningful encounters with art in the course of daily life, The Kilroy Stars will be temporarily located at four properties within Kilroy Realty’s West Coast portfolio. The Exchange in San Francisco, 333 Dexter in Seattle, 2100 Kettner in San Diego, and Los Angeles’ Columbia Square are benchmarks of sustainability and environmental stewardship, virtues that champion a sound future entering the New Year. The Stars will be installed in succession beginning in early December and all will remain lit through Sunday, January 31st. Looking ahead, Kilroy Realty aims to utilize the Stars annually to celebrate the unique communities in which they reside.

Kilroy Realty has partnered with a team of renowned artists and fabricators to bring the 3D sculptures to life. The ornate Stars are designed and built by Oakland-based Engineered Artworks, a working group of creatives widely recognized for their eccentric installations at Burning Man, in partnership with Zoetic Digital, digital art program creators based in San Francisco. The Kilroy Stars span 20 feet in diameter and each are outfitted with more than 30,000 individually programmable LED bulbs. The sparkling structures may be seen from miles away and will be configured to oscillate in various rhythms and patterns of dynamic light within a 24-hour cycle.

Seite 1 von 4
Kilroy Realty Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

“The Kilroy Stars”, a New Constellation of Light Sculptures, Will Appear Along the West Coast to Inspire Hope for the New Year The Kilroy Stars, a series of light sculptures, will collaboratively light up the sky and unite the cities of San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, and Los Angeles. Illuminating the West Coast this holiday season throughout the months of December and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Kilroy Realty Continues Sustainability Leadership Position Ranked by GRESB
16.11.20
Kilroy Realty Corporation to Participate in the NAREIT REITworld Virtual Conference