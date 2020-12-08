 

The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation names Jennifer L. Finch Corporate Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Finance

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), which includes operations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, announced that Jennifer L. Finch, CPA, was named Corporate Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Finance, effective November 17, 2020. Ms. Finch joined Artesian in 2008 as Chief Accounting Officer. In 2010, Ms. Finch was appointed Assistant Treasurer and Vice President of Finance. She has over 30 years of accounting, auditing and tax experience, both in public practice and private industry.

In her expanded role, Ms. Finch will be responsible for all cash management and banking relationships as well as corporate financings, including short-term lines of credit, long-term debt and equity. She also will have primary responsibility for all SEC, tax and other financial filings and reports. She will expand her role in corporate strategic planning, particularly with respect to financial projections and risk analysis.

“Jennifer’s extensive knowledge of accounting and financing matters, which are critical to our continued success in the complex and ever evolving regulatory industry in which we operate, position Jennifer well to further contribute to our strategic growth plans as part of our leadership team ,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula, with offices in Newark and Milton, and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,331 miles of water main to approximately a third of all Delaware residents.

