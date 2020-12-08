The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation names Jennifer L. Finch Corporate Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Finance

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), which includes operations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, announced that Jennifer L. Finch, CPA, was named Corporate Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Finance, effective November 17, 2020. Ms. Finch joined Artesian in 2008 as Chief Accounting Officer. In 2010, Ms. Finch was appointed Assistant Treasurer and Vice President of Finance. She has over 30 years of accounting, auditing and tax experience, both in public practice and private industry.



In her expanded role, Ms. Finch will be responsible for all cash management and banking relationships as well as corporate financings, including short-term lines of credit, long-term debt and equity. She also will have primary responsibility for all SEC, tax and other financial filings and reports. She will expand her role in corporate strategic planning, particularly with respect to financial projections and risk analysis.