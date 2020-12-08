 

New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand continues to grow

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastroenterology clinicians strongly support AI in endoscopy to deliver improved outcomes for patients, according to a new survey released today by Fujifilm.

A survey of endoscopists, GI nurses and GI surgeons working in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, was undertaken by the global clinical network, SERMO, on behalf of Fujifilm. More than seven in ten of those surveyed said that AI technology will improve patient outcomes (71%), with a similar number reporting it will increase the efficiency of their work (69%).[4]

Clinician choice over the tools at their disposal for procedures was highlighted as important by almost all respondents (94%), with 80% reporting they would be more likely to use a system with AI capabilities than without.[5]

Demand for endoscopy services is growing[6] and responses to the survey reflect the ongoing challenges faced across Europe with patient waiting times (19%), growing demand for procedures (17%), and detection rate of difficult-to-discover lesions (17%) identified as the most significant.[7] 

Research has shown each 1 per cent increase in adenoma detection rate could mean a 3 per cent decrease in the risk of colorectal cancer[8], a disease which kills approximately 228,000 Europeans every year[9]. Clinicians demonstrated strong confidence in the ability of AI to reduce the number of missed lesions (70%) and increase diagnostic capability (72%), with over half saying it will increase confidence in clinical decision-making (58%) as well as help to standardise the practice (54%).[10]

Clinicians also recognised the broader benefits of using AI in endoscopy in terms of potential efficiencies created; almost half agreed AI will improve cost savings by reducing the number of unnecessary biopsies and surgeries (49%), and over a third said it will help to reduce waiting times for patients (34%).[11]

Mat Tallis, European Business Manager at Fujifilm EU, said:

"The survey results illustrate a significant confidence from clinicians in AI to deliver better outcomes for their patients, at a time when healthcare systems around the world are under increased pressure.

"Most recently we launched the first in our Eluxeo Ultra family of technologies, CAD EYE, a deep-learning AI technology which provides enhanced support to users of our existing Eluxeo system to deliver our most complete and comprehensive package for endoscopists."

