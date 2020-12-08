Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of November 30, 2020

Cautionary Statements

Estimated book value per common share is subject to change upon completion of the Company's month-end and quarter-end valuation procedures relating to its investment positions, and any such change could be material (particularly in light of the significant volatility, lack of pricing transparency, and market dislocations that have been caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic). There can be no assurance that the Company's estimated book value per common share as of November 30, 2020 is indicative of what the Company's results are likely to be for the three-month period or year ending December 31, 2020 or in future periods, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its estimated book value per common share prior to issuance of financial statements for such period. Estimated book value per common share, which is the responsibility of the Company's management, was prepared by the Company's management and is based upon a number of assumptions, including, without limitation, the fair market value of the Company's assets, which may not be reflective of such assets' liquidation value, particularly in light of the significant volatility, lack of pricing transparency, and market dislocations discussed above. Additional adjustments may be identified and could result in material changes to the Company's estimated book value per common share. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the Company's estimated book value per common share.