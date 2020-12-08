 

C-DAC Selects Valtrix STING For Design Verification Of RISC-V Based Microprocessors

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 01:00  |  25   |   |   

- Valtrix and C-DAC to collaborate to ensure comprehensive verification of highperformance RISC-V microprocessors.

BANGALORE, INDIA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtrix Systems, provider of design verification products for building functionally correct CPU and system-on-chip implementations, announced today that Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a premier R&D organization of Government of India, has licensed STING for the verification of RISC-V based designs being developed for use in a number of strategic sectors. C-DAC is collaborating with Valtrix to ensure comprehensive verification of the RISC-V processors and SoC designs developed as part of this project.

STING's design verification capabilities are perfectly suited to verify these microprocessors, given its ability to generate portable self-checking stimulus across multiple device-under-test environments and to allow users to exercise architectural and micro-architectural features using its test stimulus programming framework.

"We are very excited that C-DAC has selected STING for design verification of the indigenously developed microprocessors," said Shubhodeep Roy Choudhury, CEO of Valtrix. "As more complex RISC-V designs evolve, a highly complete design verification approach becomes imperative to the success of the project. Valtrix's technology has been designed to embody the best test stimulus generation methodologies and is well suited for verification of a wide variety of processors ranging from IoT/embedded to server platforms."

For more information on Valtrix's design verification technology and products, visit https://www.valtrix.in

About Valtrix's STING Design Verification Tool

STING, the flagship product of Valtrix, is a design verification platform for RISC-V based implementations. It can be configured to generate portable bare-metal programs containing selfchecking architecturally-correct test stimulus, which can then be enabled on simulation, FPGA prototypes, emulation or silicon. STING also provides a RISC-V architecture verification suite to provide users an easy ramp into verification readiness.

Connect with Valtrix at:

Twitter: @ValtrixSystems
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/valtrix-systems

Media Contact:
Shubhodeep Roy Choudhury
deepsrc@valtrix.in
valtrix-marketing@valtrix.in



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

C-DAC Selects Valtrix STING For Design Verification Of RISC-V Based Microprocessors - Valtrix and C-DAC to collaborate to ensure comprehensive verification of highperformance RISC-V microprocessors. BANGALORE, INDIA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Valtrix Systems, provider of design verification products for building functionally …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Ceres Power Holdings plc: Bosch Collaboration With Ceres Progresses To Mass Production Of SOFC Systems, With An Initial 200mw ...
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market Size USD 5554.5 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.5% | ...
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
LyondellBasell and SUEZ increase plastics recycling capacity
2020 Gone Phishing TournamentTM Phishing Benchmark Global Report Reveals Significant Rise in ...
ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
The Martell Exclusives Gifting Collection 2020
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments