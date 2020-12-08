BeiGene Announces the Approval in China of BLINCYTO (Blinatumomab) for Injection for Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) for injection for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The biologics license application (BLA) had been submitted by Amgen and received priority review by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the NMPA. Developed by Amgen and licensed to BeiGene in China under a strategic collaboration commenced earlier this year, this is the first approval for BLINCYTO in China and BeiGene’s first product licensed from Amgen to be newly approved. With this approval, BLINCYTO has become the first bispecific immunotherapy approved in China.

“This approval of BLINCYTO provides us with an opportunity to offer adult patients in China with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL the first approved immunotherapy treatment for their disease. BLINCYTO is the first immunotherapy to demonstrate superior overall survival versus chemotherapy, more than doubling patients’ chances for survival, when used in first salvage R/R ALL in studies outside of China,” commented Xiaobin Wu, Ph.D., General Manager of China and President of BeiGene. “We are working to ensure BLINCYTO is available to patients in China as soon as possible. Our commercial organization of more than 1,500 people in China is excited to add BLINCYTO to our product portfolio, which now includes six approved cancer treatments.”

The approval of BLINCYTO was based on results from the Phase 3 trial (NCT03476239) in China evaluating the efficacy and safety of BLINCYTO in adult patients with Philadelphia-negative R/R B-cell precursor ALL. Results of the interim analysis of 67 patients showed that the efficacy results in Chinese subjects were generally consistent with those in the global and Japan studies in subjects with Philadelphia-negative R/R ALL. The complete response/complete response with partial recovery of blood cells (CR/CRh) rate within two cycles of BLINCYTO treatment (the primary endpoint) was 47.8% (32 of 67 subjects; 95% CI: 35.4, 60.3). The median overall survival time was 9.6 months (95% CI: 6.4, not estimable). The safety profile observed for Chinese subjects in this study was consistent with that observed in the global studies evaluating BLINCYTO in R/R ALL. No new safety risks were identified based on these interim analyses of adverse events in Chinese subjects.