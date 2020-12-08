 

Rover to Re-Option Up Town Gold Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 01:44  |  81   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (“Rover Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive assignment agreement, dated December 4, 2020, to assign the First Option of the Up Town Gold Option Agreement (the “Up Town Assignment Agreement” or the “Agreement”). The Agreement has been entered into with Silver Range Resources Inc. (TSXV: SNG) and a private company, Melius Capital Corp (“Melius Capital”).

Up Town Gold Assignment Agreement
The Agreement calls for:

  1. Rover Metals to receive $350,000 in up front compensation from Melius Capital upon achieving the closing milestones of the Agreement;

  2. Rover Metals is to assign the First Option of the Up Town Gold Option Agreement to Melius Capital;
  3. An extension is to be granted for the $1,250,000 work exploration commitment currently required to be incurred on or by March 16, 2021: $500,000 in expenditures shall now be incurred on or before June 30, 2021; and $750,000 in expenditures shall be incurred by June 30, 2022.
  4. Melius Capital is to assume all existing cash payment deadlines and claim renewal and mining lease conversion payments and work commitment deadlines in relation to mining lease conversions as required under the First Option of the Up Town Gold Option Agreement;
  5. Rover Metals is to retain the right to acquire the Second Option (the right to acquire a 25% interest in the property at a future date);
  6. If Rover Metals is to exercise its right to the Second Option, then Rover Metals and Melius will come to negotiate terms of a joint venture; and
  7. If Melius Capital were to drop the First Option, then the First Option shall be re-assigned back to Rover Metals.

Silver Range Resources Inc., the title holder and Optionee of the property, has provided its consent to the assignment.

This is an initial press release. There are several closing conditions pursuant to the Agreement. The Company plans to issue a further press release once the Agreement has closed, and assignment of the First Option has occurred. The Up Town Gold Option Agreement, and its amendments, are available for viewing on the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Seite 1 von 4
Rover Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rover to Re-Option Up Town Gold Property VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (“Rover Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive assignment agreement, dated December 4, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Have Grown 726% Year to Date ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Palayan Resources Announces Letter of Intent with Provenance Gold to Jointly Explore and Develop a ...
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Partnership with AtmosAir Solutions
POET Technologies Appoints Glen Riley to Board of Directors
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Rover Drills 32 Meters of Continuous Gold Averaging 13.6 grams per ton at Cabin Lake project, NWT Canada

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
3
bohrergebnisse