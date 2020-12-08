Rover to Re-Option Up Town Gold Property
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (“Rover Metals” or the “Company”) is
pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive assignment agreement, dated December 4, 2020, to assign the First Option of the Up Town Gold Option Agreement (the “Up
Town Assignment Agreement” or the “Agreement”). The Agreement has been entered into with Silver Range Resources Inc. (TSXV: SNG) and a
private company, Melius Capital Corp (“Melius Capital”).
Up Town Gold Assignment Agreement
The Agreement calls for:
- Rover Metals to receive $350,000 in up front compensation from Melius Capital upon achieving the closing milestones of the Agreement;
- Rover Metals is to assign the First Option of the Up Town Gold Option Agreement to Melius Capital;
- An extension is to be granted for the $1,250,000 work exploration commitment currently required to be incurred on or by March 16, 2021: $500,000 in expenditures shall now be incurred on or before June 30, 2021; and $750,000 in expenditures shall be incurred by June 30, 2022.
- Melius Capital is to assume all existing cash payment deadlines and claim renewal and mining lease conversion payments and work commitment deadlines in relation to mining lease conversions as required under the First Option of the Up Town Gold Option Agreement;
- Rover Metals is to retain the right to acquire the Second Option (the right to acquire a 25% interest in the property at a future date);
- If Rover Metals is to exercise its right to the Second Option, then Rover Metals and Melius will come to negotiate terms of a joint venture; and
- If Melius Capital were to drop the First Option, then the First Option shall be re-assigned back to Rover Metals.
Silver Range Resources Inc., the title holder and Optionee of the property, has provided its consent to the assignment.
This is an initial press release. There are several closing conditions pursuant to the Agreement. The Company plans to issue a further press release once the Agreement has closed, and assignment of the First Option has occurred. The Up Town Gold Option Agreement, and its amendments, are available for viewing on the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
0 Kommentare