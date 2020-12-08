Repligen Corporation Prices Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1.5 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $181 per share. In addition, Repligen Corporation has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Repligen expects proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $271.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about December 10, 2020 subject to customary closing conditions.



Repligen Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Net proceeds from this offering may also be used to fund possible acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses, products, services and technologies. Repligen has not entered into any agreements or commitments with respect to any acquisitions or investments at this time.



