TC Energy establishes at-the-market equity program

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or Company) today announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program (ATM Program) that allows the Company to issue common shares from treasury (Common Shares) having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $1.0 billion, or its U.S. dollar equivalent, to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion, at the prevailing market price when sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or any other applicable existing trading market for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States (ATM Offering). The formal establishment of the ATM Program, which is effective for a 25-month period, is consistent with the intent to do so announced by the Company in conjunction with its decision to proceed with Keystone XL in March 2020. While not a component of the Company’s base funding plan, it provides additional financial flexibility in support of TC Energy’s consolidated credit metrics and capital program, including the Keystone XL Pipeline Project, and may be activated if and as deemed appropriate.



The Company entered into an equity distribution agreement dated December 7, 2020 (Equity Distribution Agreement) with TD Securities Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Barclays Capital Canada Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. (collectively, the Agents). The Equity Distribution Agreement is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Sales of Common Shares will be made through at-the-market distributions as defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions, and as permitted by applicable law, including on the TSX, the NYSE or on any other existing trading market for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States. The Common Shares will be distributed at the prevailing market prices at the time of their sale and, as a result, prices may vary among purchasers and during the period of distribution. The ATM Offering is being made pursuant to a Canadian and U.S. prospectus supplement dated December 7, 2020 to the Company’s Canadian short form base shelf prospectus and U.S. shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (Registration Statement), each dated December 2, 2020.