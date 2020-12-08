 Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $150 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 10, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, NASDAQ: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,365,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $110.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be approximately $150 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 204,750 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Piper Sandler & Co., Guggenheim Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to conduct clinical trials and to commence manufacturing its LUNAR-COV19 vaccine candidate for stockpiling purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251175) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 7, 2020, which registration statement became automatically effective upon filing.

A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on December 7, 2020 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and also will be available on the SEC’s website. Before investing in the offering, you should read each of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering in their entirety as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, which provide more information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at 1-800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.