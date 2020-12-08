 

Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma Market with its Bioresorbable Orthopedic Implant, MAGNEZIX

The innovation reduces surgical complications and time in the OR without any major changes to standard procedures---all while decreasing healthcare costs

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European orthopedic and trauma market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Syntellix AG with the 2020 European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. Its MAGNEZIX products are the world's first magnesium-based, metallically stable bioresorbable orthopedic implants that are CE marked. The implants function similar to conventional steel or titanium devices but without the need for subsequent removal because it is absorbed by the body and replaced by new bone.

"The MAGNEZIX implant's unique capability of converting metal to bone makes it an ideal implant of the future," said Dr. Bejoy Daniel, senior industry analyst. "MAGNEZIX significantly reduces patient risks associated with hospitalization and surgery when using titanium implants, such as allergic or toxic reactions, possible cancer formation, hospital-acquired infection (HAI), or even COVID-19 transmission."

A major advantage of MAGNEZIX over existing resorbable polymer materials is its higher strength and excellent biocompatibility with a predictable degradation course, making it the right choice for a wide range of medical applications that require safe temporary fixation. MAGNEZIX implants are used for medical indications such as intra and extra articular fractures, bony avulsion of ligaments and tendons, and even in cases of osteochondral fractures and flakes. Moreover, the underlying material technology offers enormous potential benefits for better patient care in other medical fields, such as neurosurgery and dental implantology.

MAGNEZIX has an elasticity that is similar to human bone and thus leads to a relief of the bone that prevents the negative stress shielding effect as well as osteopenia. In general, pain perception for patients is greatly reduced. The MAGNEZIX implant offers surgeons ease of application and delivers reliable temporary fixation and stabilization. Additional features include metallic stability, full bio-absorbability, and osteoconductivity; these features, along with outstanding tolerability and anti-infectious properties, give it a significant competitive advantage.

