 

DGAP-News European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG with successful reverse-IPO

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.12.2020, 06:00  |  87   |   |   

DGAP-News: Catinum AG / Key word(s): IPO
European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG with successful reverse-IPO

08.12.2020 / 06:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG with successful reverse-IPO

  • fox e-mobility AG, a European company solely focusing on the development, production and marketing of electric vehicles, is listed on the OTC market of the Dusseldorf stock exchange with immediate effect
  • fox e-mobility AG is concentrating on electric vehicles in the lower price segment which offers large market potential
  • fox e-mobility AG is developing the popular MIA electric vehicle into a modern electric car especially suited for passenger transport and delivery in metropolitan areas
  • Seasoned management team around Philippe Perret, Ulrich Hoernke and Dr. Christian Jung with long-term, in-depth expertise and an extensive network in electro mobility and renewables
  • Great market potential: electric vehicles are expected to gain a market share of around 50% by 2030 in Europe and USA

Munich, December 8, 2020. The shareholder meeting of Catinum AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB551, WKN: A2NB55, Trading Symbol: CT4) yesterday approved the reverse-IPO of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG via a capital increase against contribution in kind in the amount of EUR 69.6m. Catinum AG is renamed into fox e-mobility AG (the "Company" or "Fox"). fox e-mobility AG is a battery electric vehicle (BEV) business venture located in Germany targeting development and production of low-price electric vehicles in Europe for all major European markets. The shares are listed on the OTC market (Freiverkehr) of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange. Until the registration of the new name in the commercial register, the shares will continue to be traded under the name "Catinum AG". An up-listing to a higher market segment is envisaged already later next year.

Seite 1 von 4
Catinum Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Catinum AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG with successful reverse-IPO DGAP-News: Catinum AG / Key word(s): IPO European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG with successful reverse-IPO 08.12.2020 / 06:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. European electric vehicle company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Tradezahlen gegenüber Vorjahresmonat nahezu verdreifacht - Systeme ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im laufenden vierten ...
DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: Upgrade in das Qualitätssegment Primärmarkt der Börse Düsseldorf und Aufnahme in ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Snam Sign Agreement to Jointly Develop Clean Hydrogen Projects
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA closes the second quarter better than expected according to ...
Cannabis: Boom-Branche mit Renditerausch-Potential.
DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 4% of the share capital
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Europäisches Elektrofahrzeug Unternehmen fox e-mobility AG mit erfolgreichem Reverse-IPO (deutsch)
06:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Europäisches Elektrofahrzeug Unternehmen fox e-mobility AG mit erfolgreichem Reverse-IPO
07.12.20
fox e-mobility: Revers-IPO – Produzent von E-Autos kommt an die Börse
07.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Catinum AG: Umfangreiche Kapitalerhöhungen beschlossen (deutsch)
07.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Catinum AG: Umfangreiche Kapitalerhöhungen beschlossen
07.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Catinum AG: Substantial Capital Increase approved
25.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Catinum AG: Einberufung einer außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung (deutsch)
25.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Catinum AG: Einberufung einer außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
4
Catinum AG
04.11.20
3
Orderbuch Freiverkehr