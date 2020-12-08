European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG with successful reverse-IPO

fox e-mobility AG, a European company solely focusing on the development, production and marketing of electric vehicles, is listed on the OTC market of the Dusseldorf stock exchange with immediate effect

fox e-mobility AG is concentrating on electric vehicles in the lower price segment which offers large market potential

fox e-mobility AG is developing the popular MIA electric vehicle into a modern electric car especially suited for passenger transport and delivery in metropolitan areas

Seasoned management team around Philippe Perret, Ulrich Hoernke and Dr. Christian Jung with long-term, in-depth expertise and an extensive network in electro mobility and renewables

Great market potential: electric vehicles are expected to gain a market share of around 50% by 2030 in Europe and USA

Munich, December 8, 2020. The shareholder meeting of Catinum AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB551, WKN: A2NB55, Trading Symbol: CT4) yesterday approved the reverse-IPO of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG via a capital increase against contribution in kind in the amount of EUR 69.6m. Catinum AG is renamed into fox e-mobility AG (the "Company" or "Fox"). fox e-mobility AG is a battery electric vehicle (BEV) business venture located in Germany targeting development and production of low-price electric vehicles in Europe for all major European markets. The shares are listed on the OTC market (Freiverkehr) of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange. Until the registration of the new name in the commercial register, the shares will continue to be traded under the name "Catinum AG". An up-listing to a higher market segment is envisaged already later next year.