 

Clean Power Capital Corp.

PowerTap’s Blue Hydrogen Uses Innovative Carbon Capture System

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company is pleased to provide an update on the activities of its previously announced investment in PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”). PowerTap is introducing an innovative carbon capture system to its patented PowerTap onsite steam methane reformation hydrogen production to generate blue hydrogen.

The majority of Hydrogen in the USA is produced utilizing Steam Methane Reformer technology (SMR) and utilizes natural gas as its primary feedstock. This process provides the lowest cost per kilogram for the production of Hydrogen of any other method currently commercially available today. However, the production of this Grey Hydrogen has a major byproduct called CO2 (carbon dioxide) which is a very destructive greenhouse gas. As described in the article, “Estimating The Carbon Footprint of Hydrogen Production,” dated June 6, 2020, the amount of CO2 generated is massive, almost a nine to one ratio CO2 to Hydrogen produced1. It is critical to contain carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere to protect the environment and meet the standard necessary to produce blue hydrogen.

Carbon capture systems are designed to eliminate the release of CO2 by various means from sequestration, absorption and/or by producing a chemical reaction to consume all of the CO2. However, the fact is that all of these methods have their own challenges and offsets. PowerTap utilizes a unique process that creates a chemical reaction that not only disposes of the CO2 but in the process creates clean renewable electricity that can be fed back into the local electric grid or used to create a unique renewable micro grids for local power distribution. This solution has never been available in a small scale Hydrogen production solution and will be the first deployed in support of PowerTap’s modular Hydrogen fueling stations in the U.S.

“We strongly believe the combination of Steam Methane Reformer technology and Carbon Capture System produces one of the greenest Hydrogen commercially available today”, said Kelley Owen, PowerTap’s Chief Operating Officer. “Furthermore, to substantiate these claims we would refer people to the Department of Energy’s Wells to Wheels Record #9002, ‘Well-to-Wheels Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Petroleum Use,’ dated March 25, 20092, which shows that Hydrogen produced utilizing Steam Methane Reformer (SMR) technology in conjunction with Carbon Capture Systems produce less than one fourth the GHG (greenhouse gas) of Electrolysis systems powered off the U.S. electricity grid. We look forward to building out the Hydrogen Highway of today by producing fuel at the lowest possible cost, while providing a greener solution on a large scale commercially available in urban markets to support the refueling of vehicles and fleets across the U.S.”

