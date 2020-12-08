 

Diplomacy with Eswatini Showcases Why Africans are Choosing St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The governments of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of Eswatini signed a visa wavier agreement this week. The policy, called the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), was signed by Her Excellency Ambassador Jasmine Huggins and His Excellency Ambassador Thamie Dlamini. The MOU comes into force on December 24th and states that nationals from both nations with a valid passport shall be exempted from visa requirements for entry into either territory for 90 days, work and study are not included. This also includes economic citizens that have acquired citizenship through the nation's Citizenship by Investment Programme.

According to CS Global Partners, a London headquartered citizenship advisory, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme has expressed an increase in interest from African businesspeople, mainly from Nigeria and South Africa. The advisory has reported that in recent years, the Caribbean islands of St Kitts and Nevis and many countries in Africa have pursued deepening diplomatic relations.

"CBI has long been considered an option amongst wealthy Africans. Lengthy and often hard to obtain visas mean that travel has generally been a challenge for most African passport holders. By obtaining dual citizenship, you are able to diversify your options and gain easier access to the rest of the world," says Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners.

Putting aside the temporary border closures, a St Kitts and Nevis passport holder can visit 156 destinations – including global business hubs – without needing a visa before departure. The list, however, expands regularly, as Foreign Minister Mark Brantley focuses on establishing new diplomatic relations and visa waiver agreements regularly.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the oldest within the investment immigration industry and is recognised as a Platinum Standard brand. For over three decades, the Programme has enabled wealthy investors and their families, a safe and stable route to second citizenship once contributing to its economy. Once undergoing meticulous vetting checks, successful applicants gain visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to nearly 160 destinations, the right to live and work in the country and the option to pass down citizenship for generations come.

St Kitts and Nevis now ranks at number 26 in the world, giving visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to 156 destinations. This is based on the latest data from the International Air Transport Association.

