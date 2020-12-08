Genkyotex’s Setanaxib Granted Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission for the Treatment of PBC

Elias Papatheodorou, CEO of Genkyotex, comments: “This European ODD granted to setanaxib is further evidence of the acute need for new treatments in PBC. Given the recent ODD in the same indication by the US FDA, and the ODD in another fibrotic disease - idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis - we now have a set of significant advantages for the next development phases of setanaxib in several fibrotic disorders.”

Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) (Euronext Paris & Brussels: FR0013399474 – GKTX) , a biopharmaceutical company and leader in NOX therapies, today announced that its lead drug candidate, setanaxib, has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the European Commission for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), following the positive opinion from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Orphan Drug Designation is granted to drugs or biological products intended for the safe and effective treatment of rare diseases with an unmet medical need, whose prevalence does not exceed 5 out of 10,000 people in the European Union. ODD in the EU provides companies with certain benefits and incentives, including clinical protocol assistance, reduced EU regulatory filing fees, access to a centralized marketing authorization procedure valid in all EU Member States and ten-year market exclusivity after obtaining marketing approval in the EU. The company is currently discussing its registration strategy for setanaxib in PBC with the FDA and the EMA.

As a reminder, Genkyotex is currently the subject of a friendly takeover bid initiated by Calliditas Therapeutics AB, a Swedish specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and marketing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. Its unique platform enables the identification of orally available small-molecules which selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, setanaxib (GKT831), a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor has shown evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in a Phase II clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease). Based on its positive Phase II results, a phase 3 trial with setanaxib in PBC is being planned. Setanaxib is also being evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs. The core component of this program is a Phase 2 trial with setanaxib in patients suffering from IPF for which the first patient has been enrolled in September 2020. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications.