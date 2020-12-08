 

Genkyotex’s Setanaxib Granted Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission for the Treatment of PBC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 07:00  |  44   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) (Euronext Paris & Brussels: FR0013399474 – GKTX), a biopharmaceutical company and leader in NOX therapies, today announced that its lead drug candidate, setanaxib, has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the European Commission for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), following the positive opinion from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Elias Papatheodorou, CEO of Genkyotex, comments: “This European ODD granted to setanaxib is further evidence of the acute need for new treatments in PBC. Given the recent ODD in the same indication by the US FDA, and the ODD in another fibrotic disease - idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis - we now have a set of significant advantages for the next development phases of setanaxib in several fibrotic disorders.”

Orphan Drug Designation is granted to drugs or biological products intended for the safe and effective treatment of rare diseases with an unmet medical need, whose prevalence does not exceed 5 out of 10,000 people in the European Union. ODD in the EU provides companies with certain benefits and incentives, including clinical protocol assistance, reduced EU regulatory filing fees, access to a centralized marketing authorization procedure valid in all EU Member States and ten-year market exclusivity after obtaining marketing approval in the EU. The company is currently discussing its registration strategy for setanaxib in PBC with the FDA and the EMA.

As a reminder, Genkyotex is currently the subject of a friendly takeover bid initiated by Calliditas Therapeutics AB, a Swedish specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and marketing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

About Genkyotex

Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. Its unique platform enables the identification of orally available small-molecules which selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, setanaxib (GKT831), a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor has shown evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in a Phase II clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease). Based on its positive Phase II results, a phase 3 trial with setanaxib in PBC is being planned. Setanaxib is also being evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs. The core component of this program is a Phase 2 trial with setanaxib in patients suffering from IPF for which the first patient has been enrolled in September 2020. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genkyotex’s Setanaxib Granted Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission for the Treatment of PBC Regulatory News: Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) (Euronext Paris & Brussels: FR0013399474 – GKTX), a biopharmaceutical company and leader in NOX therapies, today announced that its lead drug candidate, setanaxib, has been granted orphan drug …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe, A Leading Global Payments Provider Focused on ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a Division of Tuthill Corporation
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity