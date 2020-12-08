Roche presents new data from its bispecific antibody portfolio across a range of blood cancers

Basel, 08 December 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that new data on its investigational T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, mosunetuzumab, glofitamab and cevostamab, were presented at the all-virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, from 5-8 December 2020, showing encouraging activity across multiple types of blood cancer. These antibodies work by binding to two different targets, on two different cells, simultaneously: one on the surface of cancer cells and one on the surface of immune cells called T-cells. This dual targeting approach activates a patient’s existing T-cells to engage and eliminate target cancer cells, offering an innovative approach for the treatment of blood cancers including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and multiple myeloma (MM); diseases where treatment options are currently limited, and resistance to, or relapse following, treatment is common. These bispecifics are just one of the novel ‘off-the-shelf’ technologies Roche is exploring, in its quest to improve patient outcomes.



“The data suggest that our novel bispecific antibodies have potential across multiple types of blood cancers, and supports broad exploration of these new immunotherapy approaches across different patient populations and treatment lines,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “Lymphoma and multiple myeloma are challenging cancers to treat, especially when patients present with aggressive subtypes or experience multiple relapses, but ‘off-the-shelf’ therapies like these could provide new options that may potentially enable patients to be treated quickly.”



Promising responses with mosunetuzumab and glofitamab in non-Hodgkin lymphoma

To date in clinical trials, Roche’s two CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, mosunetuzumab and glofitamab, have shown promising responses across multiple types of NHL, including relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This is reinforced by the latest results from the phase I/Ib GO29781 study in R/R FL, which show that 51.6% of patients (n=32/62) achieved a complete response (CR) when treated with mosunetuzumab.[1] High response rates also continue to be seen with glofitamab. For example, new data from the phase I/Ib NP30179 study in R/R NHL show a CR rate of 53.6% in aggressive NHL (n=15/28).[2] Additionally, both bispecific antibodies have proven to have manageable safety profiles. One of the most common adverse events (AEs) observed with bispecific antibodies is cytokine release syndrome (CRS), which involves the over activation of immune cells, and is a known risk associated with immunotherapies that activate the body’s own immune system. [3] Based on studies so far, CRS events with mosunetuzumab and glofitamab are largely low-grade (mainly Grade 1-2), occur in early treatment cycles, and are mostly reversible.[1,2]

