Ålesund, Norway, 8th December 2020

Hofseth BioCare (“HBC”) is delighted to announce it has signed a comprehensive exclusive distribution contract with DKSH for HBC’s marine branded products. The agreement covers ten territories across Asia including Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and India. DKSH will also have the right to sell “white labelled” finished products across the territories on a non-exclusive basis.

The distribution contract with DKSH follows soon after the granting of a unique set of label claims for ProGo in North America, centred around the prevention of iron deficiency anaemia. Bioactive Peptides are in the unique position of being the first and only non-iron containing product in the US market to maintain healthy levels of ferritin and haemoglobin. It is also part of a strategy to empower global leading distributors to lever the HBC science and unique ingredients to penetrate the business to business segment on a worldwide basis.