Hofseth Biocare ASA HBC and DKSH announce a Pan-Asian exclusive collaboration for distribution of HBC branded products including across China, India, Japan & Korea
Ålesund, Norway, 8th December 2020
Hofseth BioCare (“HBC”) is delighted to announce it has signed a comprehensive exclusive distribution contract with DKSH for HBC’s marine branded products. The agreement covers ten territories across Asia including Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and India. DKSH will also have the right to sell “white labelled” finished products across the territories on a non-exclusive basis.
The distribution contract with DKSH follows soon after the granting of a unique set of label claims for ProGo in North America, centred around the prevention of iron deficiency anaemia. Bioactive Peptides are in the unique position of being the first and only non-iron containing product in the US market to maintain healthy levels of ferritin and haemoglobin. It is also part of a strategy to empower global leading distributors to lever the HBC science and unique ingredients to penetrate the business to business segment on a worldwide basis.
“We believe there is a vast opportunity for our products in Asia given that the regional palate is typically very predisposed to eating fish and fish-derived products. Countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia have amongst the highest consumption of fish per capita in the world. It is no co-incidence that these countries have very low levels of heart disease and asthma, where our products unsurprisingly show significant health benefits too. Furthermore, our Bioactive peptides will be a better alternative for millions of people who struggle with negative side effects or poor effect of traditional iron supplementation,” says Crawford Currie, Head of Medical R&D, in Hofseth BioCare.
This distribution agreement now provides HBC with a truly global access for the delivery of its nutritional and nutraceutical grade products. DKSH’s activity is the market expansion, marketing and distribution of human & pharma grade raw materials through extensive local networks, market intelligence and formulation expertise. DKSH has the know-how to create unique recipes locally in a truly unparalleled way such as their UHT pilot plant which can leverage product development to benefit of HBC and their customer base.
0 Kommentare