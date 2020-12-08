Manz AG: Further major order from a leading battery manufacturer

Follow-up order in the Energy Storage segment demonstrates customer confidence and market growth dynamics

Order volume in the low to mid double-digit million euro range

Smooth processes in delivery and installation of the machines despite ongoing restrictions by Covid-19

Reutlingen, December 8, 2020 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, has received a further follow-up order in the Energy Storage segment from a leading battery manufacturer in the low to mid double-digit million euro range. After the existing partnership was already expanded in July with an order for production equipment for manufacturing wound lithium-ion battery cells in the mid double-digit million euro range, the new order confirms the high level of customer confidence in Manz AG's products.

The major order also underlines the strong growth dynamics in the consumer electronics sector and essentially comprises further improvements of the existing machine concept. Together with the customer, Manz is thus pursuing the goal of significantly increasing production capacity and the efficiency of the machines, thereby considerably boosting the overall productivity of cell manufacturing. Despite the current Covid-19 restrictions, the order can be processed and the equipment installed as planned. This was already demonstrated this year in previous projects for the same customer, thanks to - among other things - modern remote support from Manz AG's service and commissioning team.

Martin Drasch, Manz AG's CEO, comments on the new orders: "We have been working very closely and trustfully with our client for several years now. This major follow-up order not only shows that we are very well positioned on the market in general with our more than 30 years of experience in the field of energy storage, but also that we are able to convince our customers with quality and reliability in concrete cooperation projects. Our engineering teams from Germany, Italy and Slovakia work together efficiently across national borders for major projects like this one - and is as effective doing it all in the virtual space. In these times more than ever this is a decisive success factor that enables us to help our customers gain significant competitive advantages."