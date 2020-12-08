 

NeXR Technologies SE continues to professionalize its corporate structure: Erdal Kurtyener as new Chief Financial Officer

NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Personnel
NeXR Technologies SE continues to professionalize its corporate structure: Erdal Kurtyener as new Chief Financial Officer

08.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NeXR Technologies SE continues to professionalize its corporate structure: Erdal Kurtyener as new Chief Financial Officer

Berlin, December 8, 2020

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) expands its management team and appoints Erdal Kurtyener as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Since December 1, 2020, Mr. Kurtyener strengthens the management team headed by Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE. The assignment of the CFO position therewith marks the next step in the professionalization of the corporate structures.

Erdal Kurtyener as a financial expert took over responsible tasks already at globally operating companies in the beauty and digital entertainment industry. Previously, Mr. Kurtyener held various management positions in financial controlling and development of new business areas for the L'Oréal Group and the Fox Mobile Group.

As a member of the Management Team of NeXR Technologies SE, Erdal Kurtyener will assume responsibility as CFO for the areas of "Finance", "Corporate IT" and "Business Development". His many years of experience will be particularly helpful in further expanding and professionalizing the group structures. His extensive network is also a valuable asset as a basis for collaborations across industry boundaries.

Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE: "I am very pleased to welcome Erdal Kurtyener, a proven expert in organizational development and finance, on board NeXR Technologies. By shouldering tasks on several shoulders, we can tackle the challenges ahead of us even more efficiently, develop our business model faster and scale-up more smoothly."

"It is extremely motivating to be able to contribute to the success of a young company. The dedicated and creative team at NeXR Technologies works tirelessly to turn ideas with game-changer potential into reality through successful products. I am happy to be part of this team," says Erdal Kurtyener.

