QIAGEN Increases Outlook for 2020 and 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today that it has raised its full-year 2020 outlook for growth of net sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and is looking forward to another strong performance in 2021.

These results are expected to be driven by QIAGEN’s focus on five pillars of growth that leverage differentiated testing solutions used in highly attractive, growing markets involving Life Sciences and Molecular Diagnostics customers.

Additionally, QIAGEN announced today that its Supervisory Board plans to expand the number of members from the current level of six. The Board intends to further diversify, complement and increase its already extensive expertise and experience in the Life Sciences and diagnostics.

QIAGEN is planning to hold a Virtual Deep Dive on Tuesday, December 8, from 16:30-19:00 CET / 10:30-13:00 EST. This webcast will feature top executives and be led by Thierry Bernard and Roland Sackers, who will provide a strategic and financial update. More details about the event are available via the Investor Relations section on www.qiagen.com.

“2020 has demonstrated QIAGEN employees worldwide stepping up to deal with demanding changes. We have responded to the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic by launching novel testing solutions and ramping up production capacity,” said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. “As we finish 2020 with an improved outlook, we have confidence in our future and in the benefits of our unwavering focus on our five pillars of growth. We expect another strong performance in 2021, balancing investments in our portfolio to create new organic long-term growth opportunities with improved near-term earnings to deliver significant value creation.”

Please find the full press release here.

