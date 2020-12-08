 

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 07 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    25.2684 £    22.2159
Estimated MTD return      0.26 %      0.00 %
Estimated YTD return     10.35 %      7.65 %
Estimated ITD return    152.68 %    122.16 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    19.35 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -23.42 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,780.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -19.88 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital

