 

Takeda Announces Approval of TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab) subcutaneous injection in China for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab) subcutaneous injection for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients 12 years and older.1 TAKHZYRO is a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that inhibits the activity of plasma kallikrein, an enzyme which is uncontrolled in people with HAE, to help prevent HAE attacks.3

“The approval of TAKHZYRO is exciting news for the HAE community in China,” said Fiona Wardman, the Chief Regional Patient Advocate at Hereditary Angioedema International. “HAE is a severe, potentially fatal genetic condition that causes unpredictable, painful, and debilitating swelling attacks. Until now, no modern therapies have been available to HAE patients in the country, and people with HAE rely on anabolic androgens and tranexamic acid for prophylaxis, and fresh frozen plasma for emergencies. The availability of TAKHZYRO to help prevent HAE attacks represents significant progress for those living with this chronic condition.”

HAE is a rare, genetic disorder estimated to affect about 1 in 50,000 people worldwide.4 The condition results in recurring attacks of oedema (swelling) in various parts of the body, including the abdomen, face, feet, genitals, hands and throat, that can be debilitating and painful. Laryngeal attacks that obstruct the airways are potentially life-threatening due to the risk of asphyxiation.5,6

“This milestone demonstrates Takeda’s ongoing commitment to support the HAE community globally, as we work to expand access to TAKHZYRO and potentially 14 more highly innovative Takeda medicines to China’s patients over the next five years,” said Sean Shan, President of Takeda China. “The Chinese government’s recent healthcare reforms play an evolving role in reaccelerating the delivery of important therapies like TAKHZYRO to as many patients as possible through their efforts to increasingly reward innovation.”

In the 26-week Phase 3 HELP (Hereditary Angioedema Long-term Prophylaxis) Study, which included 125 people with HAE, TAKHZYRO reduced the mean number of monthly HAE attacks by 87% relative to placebo when administered at 300 mg every two weeks and 73% relative to placebo when administered at 300 mg every four weeks (adjusted P<0.001). A prespecified, exploratory analysis showed that over the entire 26-week study (days 0-182), 44% (n=12/27) of patients taking TAKHZYRO 300 mg every two weeks were attack-free vs. 2% (n=1/41) of patients taking placebo. A post-hoc sensitivity analysis showed that 77% (n=20/26) of the patients receiving TAKHZYRO 300 mg every two weeks were attack-free during a steady-state (day 70-182) vs. 3% of patients on placebo (n=1/37).3 The most commonly reported treatment-emergent adverse events (excluding HAE attacks) in patients treated with TAKHZYRO during the entire treatment period were injection site pain (42.9%), viral upper respiratory tract infection (23.8%), headache (20.2%), injection site erythema (9.5%), injection site bruising (7.1%), and dizziness (6.0%). Most treatment-emergent adverse events (98.5%) were mild to moderate in severity.3 The HELP Study is the largest randomised, controlled clinical prevention study conducted to date in HAE.

