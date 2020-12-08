Innofactor Plc’s Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2021
Innofactor Plc Financial Calendar December 8, 2020, at 8:55 Finnish time
Innofactor Plc's financial information bulletins planned release dates in 2021 are:
- The 2020 Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Report October−December 2020 (Q4) on Thursday, February 18, 2021
- Interim Report January−March 2021 (Q1) on Tuesday, April 27, 2021
- Half-Yearly Report January−June 2021 (Q2) on Thursday, July 22, 2021
- Interim Report January−September 2021 (Q3) on Tuesday, October 26, 2021
The Annual Report 2020 is estimated to be published on Innofactor's web pages on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time at Innofactor Headquarters, Keilaranta 9, Espoo. Shareholder who requests a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included on the agenda of the Meeting, is asked to notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than Wednesday, February 10, 2021 either by email yhtiokokous@innofactor.com or by post Yhtiökokous/Innofactor Plc, Keilaranta 9, 02150 Espoo.
Espoo, December 8, 2020
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2015–2019, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 10 %. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles
