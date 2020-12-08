Innofactor Plc’s Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2021

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time at Innofactor Headquarters, Keilaranta 9, Espoo. Shareholder who requests a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included on the agenda of the Meeting, is asked to notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than Wednesday, February 10, 2021 either by email yhtiokokous@innofactor.com or by post Yhtiökokous/Innofactor Plc, Keilaranta 9, 02150 Espoo.

