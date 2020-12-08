GSB Gold Standard Banking Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Hamburg (ots) - GSB hires Sophia Thomalla as Blockchain Ambassador: Since the
morning hours of today, December 8th, 2020, one of the most exciting commercials
of the year 2020 has been running in the middle of Times Square in New York. A
German is turning the heads of everyone internationally - Sophia Thomalla.
The start of a worldwide campaign of the new Blockchain project G999 of the GSB.
New York, Moscow, Johannesburg, Bangkok, Singapore, Toronto, Hong Kong, Sydney,
Beijing, London, Zurich, Vienna and Paris, there is hardly a metropolis on this
planet where the spots with the new Blockchain - Ambassador Sophia Thomalla are
not shown.
Sophia Thomalla is, at first sight, a surprising commitment. At least for those
not interested in cryptography.
The insider knew how to inspire the smart 30-year-old in advance when she
confidently moderated a worldwide GSB webinar in fluent English and impressed
with her surprising knowledge of the crypto and block chain world. Sophia
Thomalla: "The digital currency cannot be stopped. It will come - sooner rather
than later. The technology behind it, the possibilities and innovations
fascinate me. I have been interested in everything that has to do with
Blockchain technology for quite some time now".
Chairman of the Board Josip Heit immediately recognised the potential and
possibilities of a cooperation with the German media star and decided to sign
Sophia Thomalla.
Heit: "Sophia Thomalla is one of the most famous presenters and actresses in the
German-speaking world. She has long been highly interested in crypto-currencies,
especially in block chain technology, cryptography and especially
telecommunications, as well as the technologies behind them.
For me, she is one of the most attractive representatives of the "iPhone"
generation worldwide, growing up simply and naturally with the technologies we
present at GSB. We look forward to working with her and the spot in Times
Square, and soon everywhere else in the world, shows in an impressive way that
this commitment has been worthwhile".
The spot was filmed in the banking district of Dubai with the help of a
professional film and video crew of 75 people. Not an easy task in these times,
as compliance with the Corona pandemic requirements alone demanded a great deal
of logistical mastery from the participants.
Josip Heit comments: "Sophia and team were standing on the set at 5 a.m. to
capture the best light. Since all special effects were integrated later, every
