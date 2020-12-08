Amryt Announces $40m Private Placement with Leading Biotech Investors

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as to potentially acquire, in-license or invest in rare disease technologies, products, businesses or assets.

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, December 8, 2020, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, announced today that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional accredited investors for the private placement of 3,200,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing five ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $12.50 per ADS, yielding expected gross proceeds of $40 million. The private placement includes a mix of new and existing investors including Stonepine Capital, LP, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, Amati Global Investors, Athyrium Capital Management, LP and Highbridge Capital Management, among others.

SVB Leerink acted as lead placement agent to the Company in connection with the private placement. Cantor Fitzgerald and Canaccord Genuity acted as co-placement agents.

The securities to be sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the ADSs issued and sold in the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offering of the ADSs under the resale registration statement will only be made by means of a prospectus.

The Company has applied for the ordinary shares issued pursuant to this transaction to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission is expected on December 15, 2020. Post this transaction and following the admission of the new ordinary shares to AIM, the issued share capital of the Company will comprise 183,593,296 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 36,718,659 ADSs). The Company holds 4,791,703 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,801,593. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company will also have in issue 8,966,520 zero cost warrants.