Vicore Pharma reports positive top line data from the ATTRACT clinical study in patients with COVID-19

Oral C21 treatment demonstrates significant clinical improvement on top of corticosteroids

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines for severe lung disorders, today announces positive top line data from the ATTRACT COVID-19 trial with C21 (VP01). A webcast presentation will be held today at 15:00 CET (9 am EST).

The ATTRACT study was a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled trial investigating the efficacy of oral C21 compared with placebo in 106 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with signs of an acute respiratory infection but not requiring mechanical ventilation. Many of these patients go on to experience respiratory distress, as manifested by the need for supplemental oxygen, often leading to acute respiratory failure if the disease progresses. The need for oxygen treatment reflects progress of the infection to the lower airways where gas exchange occurs.