Copperstone Resources reports increased copper resources in Viscaria, in addition magnetite confirmed as a potentially valuable by-product
Kiruna December 8, 2020
Copperstone Resources AB publ (“Copperstone” or “the Company”) announces that the Company’s exploration activities at the D-zone area of the Viscaria Copper Project (“Viscaria”) has resulted in an upgrade of indicated copper resources in the D-zone of +36%, with a copper grade increasing to 1.33% from 1.20% in 2015*. Inferred copper resources in the D-zone increased by +376%, with a copper grade of 1.18% versus 1.55% in 2015. The total code-compliant mineral resources at Viscaria have therefore increased from 609 kton to 699 kton of PERC-2017 compliant copper. Moreover, iron ore is introduced as a PERC 2017 code-compliant resource and potentially valuable by-product, inside the copper domain as well as within the adjacent iron ore domain.
“We are satisfied to, yet again, verify the quality of the Viscaria Copper Project. Not only have we increased the copper resource significantly, Copperstone has also introduced (premium) iron ore as a potential by-product for the future mining operations. The geological team is now starting to work on upgrading also the A- and B-zones from the shallow drill campaigns in 2019 and 2020, after which phase three of the exploration campaigns (Kiruna and Arvidsjaur) can commence to further support the work with feasibility and the environmental permit application”, says CEO Michael Mattsson.
Summary of the upgrade of the Viscaria D-zone (PERC-2017 code-compliant including Cu cut-off** of 0.8% compared to the Mineral Resource Statement from November 2015 according to JORC-2012 at no cut-off):
- a total increased copper resource of +66% from 137.1 kton* (at 1.23% Cu) to 227.7 kton* (at 1.29% Cu); whereof an increase of 44.5 kton* of indicated copper resource from 125.0 kton* (at 1.2% Cu) to 169.5 kton* (at 1.33% Cu), and an increase of 376% of inferred resources from 12.2 kton (at 1.55% Cu) to 58.2 kton (at 1.18% Cu). The substantial increases are despite the introduction of a 0.8% copper cut-off grade** and at an assumed future copper price of ~ 6,600 USD/ton (as used in the 2016 Scoping Study), conservativism providing an additional ~15% buffer when comparing with today’s market level.
- a PERC-2017 compliant Viscaria D-zone iron ore resource (within the copper domain) of 5.04 Mton iron ore* (12.77 Mton at 28.07% iron as indicated resource and 4.93 Mton at 29.41% iron as inferred resource) in close connection to the copper resources, it is based on the fact that the magnetite is hosting the bulk of the D-zone copper resource, combined with the fact that it has absolute and definitive prospects for eventual economic extraction at stated modifying factors, all according to international standards.
- a PERC-2017 compliant Viscaria D-zone iron ore resource of another 3.95 Mton iron ore (10.95 Mton at 25.76% iron as indicated resource and 4.12 Mton at 27.40% iron as inferred resource), adjacent to, yet not in direct connection to copper (hosted in iron ore).
- Overall, the code-compliant mineral resources at Viscaria has therefore increased from 609 kton to 699 kton (* and ***) of PERC-2017 compliant copper, and introduced two PERC-2017 iron ore resources, of 5.04 Mton and 3.95 Mton (* and ***), respectively.
* Please refer to table 1 and 2 below and www.copperstone.se for detailed information on tonnages and grades in each class and zone respectively of the reported mineral resources.
