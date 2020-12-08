Copperstone Resources reports increased copper resources in Viscaria, in addition magnetite confirmed as a potentially valuable by-product

Kiruna December 8, 2020

Copperstone Resources AB publ (“Copperstone” or “the Company”) announces that the Company’s exploration activities at the D-zone area of the Viscaria Copper Project (“Viscaria”) has resulted in an upgrade of indicated copper resources in the D-zone of +36%, with a copper grade increasing to 1.33% from 1.20% in 2015*. Inferred copper resources in the D-zone increased by +376%, with a copper grade of 1.18% versus 1.55% in 2015. The total code-compliant mineral resources at Viscaria have therefore increased from 609 kton to 699 kton of PERC-2017 compliant copper. Moreover, iron ore is introduced as a PERC 2017 code-compliant resource and potentially valuable by-product, inside the copper domain as well as within the adjacent iron ore domain.

“We are satisfied to, yet again, verify the quality of the Viscaria Copper Project. Not only have we increased the copper resource significantly, Copperstone has also introduced (premium) iron ore as a potential by-product for the future mining operations. The geological team is now starting to work on upgrading also the A- and B-zones from the shallow drill campaigns in 2019 and 2020, after which phase three of the exploration campaigns (Kiruna and Arvidsjaur) can commence to further support the work with feasibility and the environmental permit application”, says CEO Michael Mattsson.