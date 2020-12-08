 

DGAP-News MagForce AG Announces Opening of New NanoTherm Treatment Center for Brain Tumor Patients at Mühlhausen Hufeland Clinic in Thuringia, Germany

MagForce AG Announces Opening of New NanoTherm Treatment Center for Brain Tumor Patients at Mühlhausen Hufeland Clinic in Thuringia, Germany

MagForce AG Announces Opening of New NanoTherm Treatment Center for Brain Tumor Patients at Mühlhausen Hufeland Clinic in Thuringia, Germany

  • All audits of the new NanoTherm treatment center at the Mühlhausen Hufeland Clinic have been completed, first patients are anticipated to be treated in December 2020
  • The center is managed by PD Dr. Johannes Wölfer, head physician of the Department of Neurosurgery and Spinal Surgery at the Mühlhausen site, who has many years of experience in using the NanoTherm Therapy System
  • New range of therapies to strengthen specialization in neurology/neurosurgery at the Hufeland Clinic and create a medical light-house project in Central Germany

Berlin, December 08, 2020 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today announced the installation completion of the new NanoTherm treatment center for patients with brain tumors at the Hufeland Clinic in Mühlhausen, Thuringia, Germany. The audit to certify electrical and medical safety has been concluded positively. Hence, the treatment of brain tumor patients is expected to commence still in December 2020. With the opening of the new NanoTherm treatment center, patients with recurrent malignant brain tumors can now be treated with MagForce's novel NanoTherm technology.

The center is managed by Privatdozent (PD) Dr. Johannes Wölfer, head physician of the Department of Neurosurgery and Spinal Surgery. "The insidious thing about a malignant brain tumor or glioma is that, as a rule, the tumors return some months after the initial operation and standard treatment. At this point there are no longer any standard therapies that can be applied. This is where NanoTherm therapy begins," said Chief Physician PD Dr. Johannes Wölfer. " For many gliomas, surgery, i.e. the removal of the tumor as far as possible, is top priority. If the tumor returns despite all treatments, which in 90 percent of cases occurs at the edges of the former resection, then we use a new application method, in which we apply nanoparticles at the tumor resection rim. These particles are subsequently heated so that cancer cells are irreparably destroyed, or weakened and made more sensitive to concomitant radiotherapy or chemotherapy. There are also signs that the heat generated by thermotherapy not only burns the malignant tissue, but can also rearm the immune system against the tumor."

