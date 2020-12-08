 

Henlius Adalimumab Biosimilar Approved by NMPA

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 09:00  |  52   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) announced that the adalimumab biosimilar HLX03, developed and manufactured by the Company independently, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and plaque psoriasis (Ps). It is the third monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed by Henlius and approved in China, after the Company's rituximab biosimilar HLX01, the first China-developed biosimilar, and trastuzumab biosimilar HLX02 (EU brand name Zercepac), the first China-developed mAb biosimilar approved both in China and in the EU. HLX03 is also Henlius first product approved for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its successful development is based on the integrated biopharmaceutical platform of Henlius.

During the development process of HLX03, Henlius strictly followed the NMPA biosimilar guidelines and has taken multiple head-to-head comparisons between HLX03 and the reference adalimumab. Results from analytical studies, non-clinical studies and clinical studies showed that HLX03 is highly similar to the reference adalimumab in terms of quality, safety and efficacy. Henlius has reached an agreement with Wanbang Biopharma (Wanbang), which is a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma and has been deeply engaged in the field of rheumatology for many years. Under the agreement, Wanbang will be responsible for the commercialization of HLX03 in China.

Mr. Wenjie Zhang, Chief Executive Officer and President of Henlius, said, "The approval of this product marks the expansion of the Company's commercial pipeline into the field of autoimmune diseases and the scope of patients that can benefit from Henlius products is further broadened. Henlius will continue optimizing and upgrading the product, and cooperating with Wanbang Biopharma to promote the commercialization of HLX03, so as to bring high-quality treatment options to patients suffering from autoimmune diseases."

About Henlius

Henlius (2696.HK) is a global biopharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology, autoimmune diseases and ophthalmic diseases. Since its inception in 2010, Henlius has built an integrated biopharmaceutical platform with core capabilities of high-efficiency and innovation embedded throughout the whole product life cycle including R&D, manufacturing and commercialisation. Henlius has pro-actively built a diversified and high-quality product pipeline covering over 20 innovative monoclonal antibodies and has continued to explore immuno-oncology combination therapies with proprietary HLX10 (anti-PD-1 mAb) as backbone. Products have been licensed out to nearly 100 countries and regions.

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Henlius Adalimumab Biosimilar Approved by NMPA SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) announced that the adalimumab biosimilar HLX03, developed and manufactured by the Company independently, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market Size USD 5554.5 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.5% | ...
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security ...
Dairy Alternatives Market to Reach $44.9 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% From 2020 With ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
LyondellBasell and SUEZ increase plastics recycling capacity
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments