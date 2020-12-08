The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the BMW Group (OTCMKTS: BMWYY) announced a comprehensive strategic collaboration to further accelerate the automaker’s pace of innovation by placing data and analytics at the center of its decision-making. The companies will combine their strengths as industry leaders to jointly develop cloud-enabled solutions that increase efficiency, performance, and sustainability across every aspect of the automotive life cycle, from vehicle design to after-sales services. As part of the wide-ranging collaboration, the BMW Group will migrate data from across its business units and operations in over a hundred countries to AWS. The move will encompass a number of the BMW Group’s core IT systems and databases for functions such as sales, manufacturing, and maintenance, and will help them increase agility, achieve new insights, and more quickly innovate new customer experiences. In addition, the companies will invest in enabling and training up to 5,000 BMW Group-affiliated software engineers in the latest AWS technologies and empower the company’s global workforce to make better use of data.

Central to its strategy, the BMW Group is working to expand a company-wide data lake built on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), named the “Cloud Data Hub,” so that it can leverage data to deliver innovation across its global businesses. The Cloud Data Hub provides employees throughout the company with a common operating picture of their entire organization and a central starting point for new development efforts. From the Cloud Data Hub, BMW Group employees will have access to the breadth and depth of AWS services, including Amazon SageMaker (AWS’s service that helps developers and data scientists build, train, and deploy machine learning models quickly in the cloud and at the edge), to process, interrogate, and enrich several petabytes of engineering, manufacturing, sales, and vehicle performance data. The BMW Group’s third-party partners like car dealerships, suppliers, and technology companies will also be able to securely contribute vehicle operating and maintenance data to the Cloud Data Hub and benefit from insights driven by machine learning. For instance, the BMW Group can apply machine learning to forecast demand for its range of vehicle models and individual equipment on a worldwide scale, as well as optimize planning across its sales, production, and purchasing units to deliver improved customer experiences.