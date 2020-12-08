Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate Development for TAAT

As the Company carries out the launch of TAAT in the United States, it has hired Laura McCormally to lead its finance initiatives as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development. Ms. McCormally has more than a decade of experience at RBC Capital Markets, a Top 10 U.S. investment bank, in both Toronto and New York City. At RBC Capital Markets in New York, as a Director of Mergers and Acquisitions, Ms. McCormally helped execute approximately USD $4 billion in M&A deals working for both the buy and sell sides. The Company anticipates that Ms. McCormally’s leadership could facilitate profitable growth for the Company as it commercializes TAAT in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that Laura McCormally, a seasoned cross-border senior investment banker with more than a decade of experience at RBC Capital Markets (currently a Top 10 investment bank in the U.S.1), has been named Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development for the Company as it takes on a greater magnitude of organizational responsibilities associated with the current launch of TAAT in the United States. In her new role at the Company, Ms. McCormally will work alongside Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella and Chief Revenue Officer Tim Corkum, both formerly of Philip Morris International, to create financial strategies for the Company as it begins to realize revenue and contemplate potential expansions of commercialization activities for TAAT to be introduced to new markets.

Ms. McCormally’s tenure at RBC Capital Markets spanned a variety of roles including M&A, equity research, fixed income, and currencies. As a Director of Mergers and Acquisitions in New York, she advised C-suite clients on key strategic initiatives and led the design of both buy-side and sell-side processes. Holding a Masters of Business Administration from the Ivey Business School of Western University, Ms. McCormally has held numerous positions with direct responsibility for multi-million dollar P&Ls, including as Vice President of Fixed Income and Currencies at RBC Capital Markets and as Chief Financial Officer at Homestead Modern. In addition, Ms. McCormally has extensive experience with helping small entrepreneurial and family businesses grow and scale with a “hands-on” approach to optimizing financial models for sustainable growth, which will be leveraged in her new position as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development for TAAT to propel early-stage performance and position the Company to be scalable and profitable in the long term.