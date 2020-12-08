IRLAB strengthens patent protection for Phase IIb/III drug candidate mesdopetam

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A) announced today that the World Intellectual Property Organization, WIPO, has published a new patent application concerning drug candidate mesdopetam (IRL790). This composition of matter patent may extend the market exclusivity of mesdopetam by up to eight years compared with the current patent protection. WIPO also published an International Search Report (ISR) and a patentability statement, Written Opinion (WO), in conjunction with the publication of IRLAB's patent application. Mesdopetam is currently being evaluated in a clinical Phase IIb/III study for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias in Parkinson's disease, PD-LIDs, with the objective to increase daily "good ON-time".

As part of IRLAB's continuous intellectual property work, the company has applied for a patent to strengthen the strategic protection of mesdopetam. The drug candidate mesdopetam has previously been granted patents in all major markets globally. This new published patent application relates, inter alia, to a new salt of mesdopetam that is intended to be included in the final pharmaceutical product. From the ISR and the patentability written opinion (WO), it appears as the new salt in the patent application meets the three necessary requirements; novelty, inventiveness and industrial applicability.