 

Doubleview Announces Another Discovery on the Hat Property

Nachrichtenquelle: IRW Press
08.12.2020, 09:31  |  68   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview", "Company") (TSXV:DBG)(OTC PINK:DBLVF)(FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new zone of mineralization at its 100% owned Hat gold rich copper porphyry property located in the “Golden Triangle” of northwestern British Columbia. Drill hole H-037 is the first hole drilled into a previously untested IP Chargeability target; preliminary core observations including similar mineral and alteration assemblage, suggest that it potentially could be a significant extension of the Lisle Zone that has been the focus of all recent exploration. The new area of interest has been partially defined by historic and most recent 3D induced polarization surveys and, pending better definition by drilling and surveys for its metallic content and size parameters, has been designated the “O Zone”.

 

Drill hole H-037 is located as follows: collar: UTM Zone 9, 346,567E, 6,453,758N; inclination - 60°

, Azimuth 290 °; final length 750.1 metres and extends 375 m laterally and 650 m vertically and it is collared 1460 metres west of the apparent center of the Lisle Zone which has extended the exploration domain to approximately 2050 metres.

 

Core is being processed on site with sawn half-core samples forwarded directly to an accredited independent analytical laboratory and remaining half-core retained for future reference.  Core handling procedures observe QA/QC standards, including chain of custody and transfer by bonded carriers.  Laboratory methods employ routine sample preparation, and insertion of certified standards, blanks and replicate samples in each batch.  Assay results will be reported when received and verified.  Core information will be added to the database and used in planning future property work including drilling and technical surveys. 

 

“O Zone” Characteristics

 

-          Sulphide mineralization throughout

-          Mineral assemblage includes Chalcopyrite, Magnetite, Pyrite, Quartz and possibly Chalcocite

-          Porphyry-style sulphide and rock alteration suites

-          High silica (Quartz) content in stockwork veins and in fractures – a significant difference from Lisle Zone

Seite 1 von 3
Doubleview Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Doubleview Announces Another Discovery on the Hat Property VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview", "Company") (TSXV:DBG)(OTC PINK:DBLVF)(FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new zone of mineralization at its 100% owned Hat gold rich copper …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modern Meat kündigt Initiativen zur Expansion seines Modern Wellness Bars-Geschäfts an und ...
Turmalina durchschneidet oberflächennahe 6 Meter mit 23,7 g/t Gold und 142 g/t Silber in einer neu ...
Northern Vertex Mining und Eclipse Gold Mining fusionieren, um neuen Goldproduzenten im Westen der ...
First Majestic meldet erste Dividendenpolitik
Mawson schließt Bohrungen auf Ziel F11 im Mount Isa Südost Projekt in Australien ab
Relay Medical und Fio Corporation geben Verkauf und Einrichtung der Fionet-Pandemieplattform an die ...
Noram bohrt den bisher längsten Abschnitt mit 380 Fuß (116 Meter) in CVZ-62: großer Einfluss auf die Berechnung der künftigen Ressourcentonnage
Medigene AG: Untersuchung der Expression von PRAME und der HLA-Genotypen in Patienten mit AML oder MDS
Canarc erhält von der TSX Genehmigung für Umfirmierung und Aktienzusammenlegung
Makara berichtet über den aktuellen Stand der Ergebnisse seines Bohrprogramms bei Rude Creek
Titel
Evergold (WKN: A2PTHZ) (TSX-V: EVER) verkündet mehrere breite Gold-Silber-Abschnitte nahe der Oberfläche auf der ...
Innocan meldet Finanzergebnisse für 3. Quartal 2020
Branchenführer Binovi Technologies kündigt bevorstehende Einführung der Binovi Connect-App an
Modern Meat kündigt Initiativen zur Expansion seines Modern Wellness Bars-Geschäfts an und ...
dynaCERT meldet Abstimmungsergebnisse von Jahreshauptversammlung
Senatsausschuss für Umwelt und öffentliche Arbeiten billigt parteiübergreifendes amerikanisches ...
Arcology aktualisiert Arbeitsfahrplan anhand von Ergebnissen von Testnet 1.0
Piedmont beginnt mit endgültiger Machbarkeitsstudie für Konzentratbetriebe
Grande West präsentiert bei 13. jährlicher Konferenz LD Micro Main Event
Turmalina durchschneidet oberflächennahe 6 Meter mit 23,7 g/t Gold und 142 g/t Silber in einer neu ...
Titel
Red Light Holland und Halo Labs bekunden ihre Absicht, in den Markt für medizinisches Psilocybin ...
NetCents-Technology liefert Update zur NetCents Kryptowährungs-Visakarte
Halo Labs schließt Übernahme von Cannabis-Vertriebshändler Canmart aus Vereinigtem Königreich ...
Markteinführung von TAAT in Ohio wird fortgesetzt: mehr als 3,7 Mio. Anzeigenklicks und hohe Konversionsrate auf TryTAAT; finales ...
Evergold (WKN: A2PTHZ) (TSX-V: EVER) verkündet mehrere breite Gold-Silber-Abschnitte nahe der Oberfläche auf der ...
Rainforest Resources Inc. meldet Projektentwicklung für den Ukumari Cloud Forest (10) 
BevCanna gibt 5 Millionen Dollar schwere Platzierung von Einheiten über dem Marktwert bekannt
Innocan meldet Finanzergebnisse für 3. Quartal 2020
Halo Labs meldet Rekord-Finanzergebnisse für das dritte Quartal 2020 Positiver EBITDA und ...
Halo unterzeichnet Vereinbarung hinsichtlich Erwerb von Winberry Farms
Titel
Marc Davis berichtet: XPhyto: Der „Königsweg“ der Medikamentenverabreichung
Marc Davis berichtet: Vergleich von COVID-19-Testkits: Sona vs. XPhyto
XPhyto Therapeutics beginnt mit Forschungs- und Entwicklungsprogrammen für Infektionskrankheiten
Marc Davis berichtet: Warum XPhyto alle anderen outperformt
Oettinger Brauerei unterzeichnet exklusive Vereinbarung mit XPhyto für cannabishaltige Getränke
Amex nimmt im Rahmen eines regionalen Erkundungsbohrprogramms bei Perron mehrere neue Goldziele ins ...
Metals Tech Limited - Vierteljährlicher Tätigkeitsbericht Dezember 2019
Benchmark meldet Abschluss der ersten Tranche seines überzeichneten Angebots von Hard ...
NetCents Technology kündigt tägliche Zahlungsabwicklung für Händler an
NetCents Technology engagiert Investment Bank

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Doubleview Provides Drilling Update at its Hat Gold Rich Copper Porphyry
23.11.20
Doubleview Gold Corp.: Visible Gold Occurrence In Hole H-036 Assayed 10.63g/t Gold Over 0.3m and 2.41 g/t Gold and 0.58% Copper Over 1.15m at Hat Gold Rich Copper Porphyry Deposit
09.11.20
Sichtbares Goldvorkommen in Bohrkern von goldreicher Kupfer-Porphyr-Lagerstätte Hat
09.11.20
DGAP-News: Doubleview Gold Corp.: Visible Gold Occurrence in Drill Core at Hat Gold Rich Copper Porphyry Deposit

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:02 Uhr
17
Doubleview Gold enormes Potential mit gigantischem Gold-Kupfer Porphyr System