 

DGAP-News New invoicing solution to support e-mobility: Aareal Bank announces cooperation with platform provider smartlab

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.12.2020, 09:35  |  73   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
New invoicing solution to support e-mobility: Aareal Bank announces cooperation with platform provider smartlab

08.12.2020 / 09:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New invoicing solution to support e-mobility: Aareal Bank announces cooperation with platform provider smartlab

Wiesbaden/Aachen, 8 December 2020 - Aareal Bank AG has developed an automated invoicing procedure within the scope of a partnership with smartlab Innovationsgesellschaft mbH. Being applied to e-mobility as an initial field of application, "Aareal Connected Payments" simplifies invoice management for complex payment flows between different partners - so-called multi-party payments - on a shared platform, hence supporting the progress of e-mobility in Germany.

Simplifying invoice management
The pilot phase of this new invoicing solution will begin on the ladenetz.de platform, via which smartlab connects over 220 municipal utility companies as providers of charging points. The platform allows owners of electric cars to charge their vehicles at the charging poles of participating municipal utilities throughout Germany - using a single charging card. On the one hand, this benefits users, since it simplifies charging and settlement; on the other hand, municipal utility companies gain a significant edge: the platform solution makes settling the charging processes and payments between different companies far easier. Lars Ernst, Managing Director at Aareal Bank, elaborates: "The cooperation with smartlab enables us to contribute our know-how regarding IT-based small-scale mass payments, applying it to a new and promising area of growth. We are thus playing a part in advancing e-mobility in Germany."

Enhancing the efficiency of client processes
Aareal Connected Payments provides automated settlement management for third-party charging transactions in the charging network: instead of settling each transaction separately and bilaterally, the solution compresses payment flows to a minimum - all individual invoices are bundled per invoicing cycle and automatically settled via Aareal Bank as the payment service provider. The municipal utilities receive individual electronic invoices which also take tax-related particularities into account, thus ensuring full transparency on all transactions within the payment process. Therefore, the hitherto huge billing effort between municipal utilities is reduced to a minimum.

Seite 1 von 3
Aareal Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AAREAL-Bank, GROTESK-PERVERSE Unterbewertung !!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News New invoicing solution to support e-mobility: Aareal Bank announces cooperation with platform provider smartlab DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Product Launch New invoicing solution to support e-mobility: Aareal Bank announces cooperation with platform provider smartlab 08.12.2020 / 09:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im laufenden vierten ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Eröffnung des neuen NanoTherm Behandlungszentrums für Hirntumorpatienten am ...
DGAP-News: European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG with successful reverse-IPO
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde and Snam Sign Agreement to Jointly Develop Clean Hydrogen Projects
DGAP-News: Manz AG: Weiterer Großauftrag eines führenden Batterieherstellers
DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber: Turning Blind Eye to Human Rights Violations, Corruption Hurts Africans ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA closes the second quarter better than expected according to ...
Cannabis: Boom-Branche mit Renditerausch-Potential.
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Neue Abrechnungslösung zur Unterstützung der E-Mobilität: Aareal Bank kooperiert mit Plattformanbieter smartlab (deutsch)
09:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Neue Abrechnungslösung zur Unterstützung der E-Mobilität: Aareal Bank kooperiert mit Plattformanbieter smartlab
04.12.20
KORREKTUR/INDEX-MONITOR: Siemens Energy wie erwartet bald im MDAX - Grenke raus
03.12.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Siemens Energy wie erwartet bald im MDAX - Grenke raus
03.12.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Noch vor Weihnachten bis zu acht neue Mitglieder im SDax erwartet
03.12.20
INDEX-MONITOR: Siemens Energy in Kürze im MDax erwartet - Dax ohne Änderung
02.12.20
Aareal Bank: Interessante Assetklasse
02.12.20
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank finanziert Studierendenunterkunft 'Scape' in London (deutsch)
02.12.20
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank finanziert Studierendenunterkunft 'Scape' in London
02.12.20
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank finances 'Scape' student accommodation in London

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
5.862
AAREAL-Bank, GROTESK-PERVERSE Unterbewertung !!