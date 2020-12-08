 

Piramal Pharma Solutions Invests ~$32 Million to Expand its Riverview Michigan Facility for Additional Capacity in Potent and Non-Potent API Development and Manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 10:00  |  63   |   |   

The expansion adds both additional capacity and new capabilities in labs and manufacturing

Growing customer demand in the API space is driving the investment

The investment is further validation of the company's commitment to patients around the world

RIVERVIEW, Michigan, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited's Pharma Solutions business, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced plans to expand its facility in Michigan with additional capacity and new capabilities for the development and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The company is investing ~US$32 million in the facility to keep up with expected demand based on current forecasts, including potential new opportunities.

Piramal Pharma Solutions logo

This expansion of more than 25,000 square feet, which includes 8,500 square feet of production space, will provide significant benefits to customers and patients. Capacity will increase in large-scale manufacturing with the addition of new reactors capable of handling up to 4000L. Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is also adding two new kilo labs for process development and GMP manufacture for clinical trials at scales up to 100L. New equipment of critical importance to the expansion includes a 1m2 filter dryer with glovebox technology, 3KL/4KL mild steel glass lined reactor and 3KL Hastelloy reactor, all designed to handle potent compounds with OELs >1mcg/m3. Facility design procedures assure all appropriate safety measures, including controlled room pressurizations with air locks for safe movement of both people and materials, glovebox technology/contained systems for charging and discharging of potent compounds, and a scrubber to address any reaction off-gassing.

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions said, "Piramal Pharma Solutions' Riverview facility has a well-earned reputation as the preeminent leader in high potency APIs (HPAPIs), and this expansion is designed to ensure that we retain that position. It enables us to support our customers' immediate and long-term API needs, strengthens our presence in North America, and enhances our ability to serve patients around the world by delivering the best active ingredients in a timely manner."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Piramal Pharma Solutions Invests ~$32 Million to Expand its Riverview Michigan Facility for Additional Capacity in Potent and Non-Potent API Development and Manufacturing -  The expansion adds both additional capacity and new capabilities in labs and manufacturing -  Growing customer demand in the API space is driving the investment -  The investment is further validation of the company's commitment to patients …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market Size USD 5554.5 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.5% | ...
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security ...
Dairy Alternatives Market to Reach $44.9 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% From 2020 With ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
LyondellBasell and SUEZ increase plastics recycling capacity
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments