 

Scottish Medicines Consortium approves Lupin's NaMuscla (mexiletine) to treat symptomatic myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders (NDM)

Slough, UK, 8 December 2020: Lupin welcomes the Scottish Medicines Consortium’s (SMC) decision to approve the use of NaMuscla (mexiletine) for the treatment of symptomatic myotonia in adult patients with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders (NDM) in Scotland.1

NaMuscla is the first licensed medicine to treat symptomatic myotonia in adult patients with NDM3, an ultra-rare genetic neuromuscular disorder in which the sufferer's muscles are slow to relax after movement. These symptoms occur intermittently and unexpectedly, often causing pain, muscle weakness, fatigue and impairment of physical activities.2

 “We are delighted that NaMuscla has been approved via the SMC fast track process and are pleased to offer a confidential patient access scheme to ensure patients in Scotland can access the only licensed medicine for this rare debilitating disease,” said Ben Ellis, Lupin UK General Manager. “Scottish patients benefit from the SMC’s tailored approach to rare disease medicine health technology assessments. Lupin is committed to ensuring all eligible patients can access NaMuscla, irrespective of where they live in the UK.”

The SMC’s approval applies only in the context of the agreed confidential NHS Scotland Patient Access Scheme (PAS).

For further information or media enquiries please contact:

Consilium Strategic Communications
Sukaina Virji / Lizzie Seeley
Tel: +44 (0)7738 499212
Email: lupin@consilium-comms.com

About Non-Dystrophic Myotonias (NDM)
Non-dystrophic myotonias (NDM) are a heterogenous group of rare neuromuscular disorders caused by mutations within ion channels in the sarcolemma membrane of skeletal muscles and affects 1 in 100,000 people.2 Non-dystrophic myotonias exhibit both sodium and chloride channelopathies which result in altered membrane excitability. The major clinical manifestation of the non-dystrophic myotonias is muscle stiffness as a consequence of the myotonia- delayed muscle relaxation after voluntary contraction. Additional common symptoms include pain, weakness and fatigue, and can affect different parts of the body, such as legs, arms or facial muscles, more severely.2

