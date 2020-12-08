 

Juva Life Introduces Advisory Team in Preparation for Advancement Towards “Precision Cannabis”

globenewswire
08.12.2020   

-- Medical and Science Team of Leading Experts Aim for Global Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,Juva or the “Company”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and advanced formulations, is pleased to announce the launch of concerted efforts to develop "precision cannabis" products targeting the delivery of the “right formulation to the right individual at the right time.” Juva plans to develop intellectual property and secure patent protection on each of its custom formulations and will focus its research registries in areas of inflammation, oncology, neurology, pain management, sleep, menopausal symptoms, and opiate reduction.

Juva’s CEO and Founder, Doug Chloupek, has been the driving force in assembling a top team of leading professionals who come to Juva from major enterprises such as Bristol-Meyers Squibb, to prestigious high-profile organizations and academic institutions. These interdisciplinary experts are actively moving forward with research and data collection to support the creation of specialized formulations aimed at addressing a broad range of sometimes devastating disorders. As an outcome of the Company’s compelling vision and targeted recruitment efforts, the Company is pleased to introduce the following individuals and their respective roles as employees and advisors of the company. Together they bring an unparalleled level of experience from the medical and pharmaceutical industries to Juva.

Sanjeev Gangwar, Ph.D., VP of Chemistry
Previously served with Bristol-Meyers Squibb as Director of Oncology Discovery Chemistry where he successfully discovered and developed novel classes of cancer therapeutics during his tenure at this award-winning and globally recognized biopharma conglomerate. In his over 25-year career, Dr. Gangwar holds an impressive and extensive record of discovering and developing pharmaceutical drug candidates. Throughout his career he has focused on oncology and immuno-oncology research and held R&D leadership roles at several biopharmaceutical organizations. Dr. Gangwar is co-inventor of 45 patents, has co-authored over 40 peer-reviewed papers and has presented his work at numerous international conferences.

