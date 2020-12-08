 

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Size Worth $3.22 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nucleic acid labeling market size is expected to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.81% from 2020 to 2027. Technological advancements with respect to PCR, DNA sequencing, nanotechnology, and microfluidics are expected to help enhance the market potential in the near future. Additionally, nucleic acid labeling products are gaining significant momentum across diagnostic as well as therapeutic interventions associated with cancer disorders and genetic deformities, thereby elevating the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • By product, the reagents segment dominated the market in 2019 and is set to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that reagents are essential components across both enzymatic and chemical labeling, resulting in an expanding vendor base aimed at introducing novel and effective reagents to label DNA/RNA
  • By labeling type, the radioactive or radioisotope labels dominated the market in 2019 and are anticipated to maintain their lead throughout the forecast period. Radioactive labeling is gaining increased traction among the professionals, which is further supplemented by the ease of incorporation of radioactively labeled nucleic acid sequences
  • The oligonucleotide application segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace from 2020 to 2027. The end labeling of oligonucleotides with radioisotopes has gained immense traction over the years. This is attributed to the fact that such oligonucleotides are set to drive the nucleic acid probe technology, which can be custom made via the information on target RNA and DNA
  • North America captured the largest share of 39.47% in 2019, which is primarily attributed to the expanding portfolios of emerging manufacturers, along with robust support from research organizations, collectively contributing to the regional revenue
  • Companies are engaged in acquisitions and collaborations to maintain a competitive edge in the market

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Reagents, Kits), By Labeling Type, By Method, By Application, By Sector, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nucleic-acid-labeling-market

