SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nucleic acid labeling market size is expected to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.81% from 2020 to 2027. Technological advancements with respect to PCR, DNA sequencing, nanotechnology, and microfluidics are expected to help enhance the market potential in the near future. Additionally, nucleic acid labeling products are gaining significant momentum across diagnostic as well as therapeutic interventions associated with cancer disorders and genetic deformities, thereby elevating the market growth.