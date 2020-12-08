 

Dermatology Drugs Market to Cross $55,425 Million Revenue by 2030 P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 10:46  |  56   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 900 million people suffer from skin diseases at any time, which is why these are one of the most common ailments, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). This is predicted to drive the global dermatology drugs market to $55,425.0 million in 2030 from $25,228.2 million in 2019, at an 8.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

Scabies, pyoderma, eczema, acne, and warts are some of the most prevalent dermatological diseases in the world. Among these, acne is the most common, affecting 50 million people in the U.S. each year. With the increasing appearance consciousness among the populace, the dermatology drugs market is advancing, as people are increasingly spending on medication to treat such issues.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the dermatology drugs market almost to a standstill, as the closure of factories has reduced the supply of such medication. Moreover, beauty clinics have been closed in compliance with lockdown regulations and to direct the healthcare industry's focus on COVID care. Additionally, due to salary cuts and the widespread unemployment, people are not spending on non-essential stuff. As per the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), the demand for dermatology drugs in India declined by 30% since the imposition of the lockdown.

