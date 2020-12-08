 

DFDS Financial calendar 2021

Company announcement no. 29/2020
 


DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2021:


Q4 and year-end report 2020                 10 February          

Deadline for submission of
proposals to the AGM                             7 February

Annual report 2020                               23 February

AGM                                                    23 March

Q1 report 2021                                    11 May

Q2 report 2021                                    17 August

Q3 report 2021                                    17 November


Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

  

Attachment


