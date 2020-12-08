DFDS Financial calendar 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 08.12.2020, 10:47 | 43 | 0 |
|Company announcement no. 29/2020
DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2021:
Q4 and year-end report 2020 10 February
Deadline for submission of
proposals to the AGM 7 February
Annual report 2020 23 February
AGM 23 March
Q1 report 2021 11 May
Q2 report 2021 17 August
Q3 report 2021 17 November
Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
Attachment
DFDS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0