 

Ready To Drink Cocktails Market Size Worth $1.63 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ready to drink cocktails market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.63 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for low alcohol-based flavored drinks owing to increasing health consciousness is the primary factor driving the market. Premiumization, convenience, and on-the-go trends among millennials are also driving the market. However, different taxation for ready to drink (RTD) cocktails in various countries and regulations on the pack size are some of the key challenges that manufacturers are facing. In terms of product, spirit-based cocktails emerged as the largest and the fastest-growing segment in 2019 owing to their distinct taste.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In terms of type, the spirit-based product forms accounted for more than 40% share of the overall revenue in 2019
  • Consumer preference for vodka, gin, whiskey, and tequila-based products is the major factor driving the growth of the spirit-based products segment
  • Furthermore, product innovation and easy availability are also expected to support the segment growth
  • Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to rising consumption of convenience drinks in countries, such as China, Australia, and Japan
  • Product innovation with infusion of botanical ingredients is expected to remain a critical success factor among the industry participants

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Ready To Drink Cocktails Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Spirit, Wine, Malt), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online), By Packaging, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ready-to-drink-coc ...

Spirit-based products are made from gin, tequila, whiskey, rum, and vodka. Gin and tequila-based products, in particular, have a high demand. In terms of packaging, cans segment is estimated to ascend at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing demand for convenience and easy-to-carry on-the-go packaging. Cans are much more compact and lighter than bottles and can be recycled more easily. In addition, cans are allowed in public places like swimming pools and parks where bottles are generally restricted. In terms of distribution channel, supermarkets/hypermarkets emerged as the largest segment in 2019.

