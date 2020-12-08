 

Moody’s Recognized with CDP’s Prestigious ‘A’ Score for Climate Action

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by the global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change. Moody’s is one of a small number of high-performing companies recognized, out of over 5,800 scored worldwide, for its corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency.

“Moody’s is proud to receive CDP’s A score for climate change, recognizing our strong commitment to sustainability,” said Robert Fauber, Chief Operating Officer, Moody’s Corporation. “We have taken decisive steps to enhance our environmental sustainability efforts and are pleased to be acknowledged for our actions to cut greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate climate risks, and help develop the low-carbon economy.”

In 2020, Moody’s established new environmental sustainability commitments, which included the setting of science-based targets to reduce greenhouse emissions on the path to achieving net-zero by 2050, procuring 100% renewable electricity, and expanding carbon neutrality efforts. Moody’s was one of the first financial services companies to support and respond to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures’ (TCFD) recommendations, and Moody’s was featured as a case study in TCFD’s 2020 Status Report.

In addition to its corporate-level performance, Moody’s is driving systemic climate action in capital markets. Through its acquisitions of Four Twenty Seven and V.E, Moody’s continues to integrate climate risk considerations into credit ratings, legacy products and services, and new offerings.

“The race is on to tackle the climate crisis and a vanguard of companies are leading the way,” said Ateli Iyalla, Managing Director of CDP North America. “We congratulate Moody’s Corporation for their remarkable achievement – proving that a company committed to climate action can improve its environmental awareness and quickly pivot its business strategy to do its part in limiting dangerous global warming. By committing to far-reaching initiatives like setting an ambitious science-based emissions reduction target, Moody’s is signaling to all companies that ambitious climate action makes good business sense.”

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the leading standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2020, over 515 investors with over $106 trillion in assets, and over 150 major purchasers with $4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform.

View the full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List, along with other publicly available company scores.

To learn more about Moody’s efforts and commitment to advance environmental sustainability in its global value chain, business offerings and communities, read the company’s 2019 CSR Report and visit Moody’s ESG & Climate Risk Hub and CSR site.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION
 Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

