 

Nokia achieves CDP A List for climate change performance

Nokia achieves CDP A List for climate change performance

      ·CDP scored almost 6,000 companies globally, choosing a small percentage for the highest score 
          
8 December 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been recognized for its contribution towards cutting emissions, mitigating climate risks and developing a low-carbon economy. CDP, which runs the world’s leading global disclosure system for environmental impact, has included Nokia in it’s A list. CDP scored almost 6,000 companies globally, choosing a small percentage for the highest score.  

A leader in 5G development and deployment, Nokia is combatting climate change through its own products and by enabling other industries to reduce emissions through digitalization and automation. 5G is designed to be more energy efficient than previous generations. A new study by Nokia and Telefónica found that 5G networks are up to 90 percent more energy efficient per traffic unit than legacy 4G networks.

In June, Nokia announced that its liquid-cooled base station solution has helped Finnish mobile operator, Elisa, reduce the potential energy expenses of its base station by 30 percent and CO2 emissions by 80 percent.

Karoliina Loikkanen, Nokia Global Head of Sustainability, said: “Amidst the challenges of COVID-19, we are immensely proud to have been recognized for our actions on combatting climate change. Connectivity delivers economic prosperity, opportunity for all people and a healthier planet. By increasing productivity, mobile communication technologies have the potential to decrease emissions in other sectors 10 times the amount of emissions produced globally by the mobile networks themselves. We are delighted to have earned a place on CDP's Climate A List.”

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: “We extend our congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List. Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, and is even more impressive in this challenging year marked by COVID-19. The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, deforestation and water insecurity is enormous, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction. Leadership from the private sector will create an ‘ambition loop’ for greater government action and ensure that global ambitions for a net zero sustainable economy become a reality. Our A List celebrates those companies who are preparing themselves to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today.”

