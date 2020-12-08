 

Scatec recognised with prestigious ‘A’ score for climate change by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)

8 December 2020: In its second year of reporting to the global environmental disclosure system CDP, Scatec has been recognised for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A’ List for tackling climate change.

“We are very proud to be included in CDP’s ‘A list’. Sustainability is an integral part of our organisation and embedded in all business units, and the CDP ‘A’ score is a recognition of our efforts. Tackling climate change is essential to building a resilient economy and society, and the first step is to understand our impacts”, says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec.

Scatec was recognised for its transparency and actions to manage and mitigate climate risks and contribute to the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the company through CDP’s 2020 climate change questionnaire. The company is among a small number of high-performing companies out of 5,800+ that were scored.  

“CDP’s environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognised as the gold standard of corporate environmental reporting and transparency. Our journey from a ‘B’ score last year to ‘A’ this year reflects our strategic focus and efforts to better understand and measure our environmental impact. Since last year, we have for example expanded our reporting on indirect emissions by engaging with key suppliers and set an emissions reduction target for our company”, says Julie Hamre, Senior Sustainability Manager at Scatec.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess companies, whereupon they allocate a score based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and opportunities, and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

The climate change A List and full scores are available at this link.

About Scatec ASA
 Scatec is an integrated independent renewable power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long-term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.6 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.

With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SSO”. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com.


