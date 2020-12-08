 

Itamar Medical Announces Results from Multi-Center Study Validate Use of WatchPAT in Diagnosing Sleep Apnea in Patients with AFib

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020   

Results Further Support Use of WatchPAT for Home-Based Sleep Apnea Testing as an Effective Alternative to In-Lab PSG Testing

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company leading the integration of sleep apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway, today announced the publication of a new study titled, ‘Watch-PAT is Useful in the Diagnosis of Sleep Apnea in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation’, in the December 2020 edition of Nature and Science of Sleep validating the use of WatchPAT against gold standard in-lab polysomnogram (PSG) in the diagnosis of sleep apnea in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF).

The study, which included centers in the U.S., Canada, Germany and Israel, recruited 101 patients who were previously diagnosed with AF (persistent or paroxysmal) and suspected to have sleep apnea. The study concluded that WatchPAT, based on PAT technology (which measures and records the peripheral arterial tone) can diagnose sleep apnea events in patients with AF with and without nocturnal active AF episodes with accuracy similar to what was previously reported for general population, and with significant correlation to PSG testing outcomes.

“Since arrhythmias in general and AF in particular are quite common in patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), understanding the accuracy of WatchPAT in detecting sleep apnea in these patients is of substantial importance,” said Giora Pillar, MD, PhD, head sleep clinic network in the Haifa district of Clalit Medical Services. “The accepted gold standard for sleep apnea diagnosis is PSG; however, access to PSG is limited. The availability of Home Sleep Apnea Testing (HSAT) has provided a safe and convenient alternative, especially during the recent COVID19 epidemic when many sleep labs were closed.”

“The rising burden of AF has elevated the need for strategies aiming to lower its risk of development and progression. Sleep apnea has been recognized as one of the important modifiable risk factors for AF with evidence (level IIb) suggesting that effective management of sleep apnea improves AF. Because many AF patients do not present with typical SA symptoms, traditional screening questions and so called “eye-balling” was proven to have low sensitivity to sleep apnea in this population,” said Gilad Glick, CEO of Itamar Medical. “Encouragingly, many international professional societies, including ESC and AHA recommend screening and management of patients with AF for sleep apnea. The addition of the WatchPAT, based on PAT technology as an alternative home-based sleep test has the potential to meaningfully increase diagnoses and to improve the management of these patients.”

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Itamar Medical to Participate in the Piper 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
17.11.20
Itamar Medical Announces Preliminary Results from Two Large Claims Database Studies Demonstrating Significant Health Economic Benefits of Effective Sleep Apnea Management for Cardiovascular Patients
17.11.20
Itamar Medical Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Revenues