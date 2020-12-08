 

GBT Filed Non-Provisional Patent Seeking To Protection A New Approach To the Arithmetic Logic Unit Microchip

Approach Aims to Speed up Computing System's Performance

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that on December 2, 2020 it filed a non-provisional patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) seeking to protect certain intellectual property covering a new approach of Arithmetic Logic Unit (“ALU”) microchip. The USPTO assigned application number 17109889.

The microchip is targeted to perform mathematical and logical operations based on a new method. Inside a computer, there is a microprocessor integrated circuit (IC), called CPU (Central Processing Unit). The CPU is the primary IC of a computer, commonly referred to as the brain of a computer. Its task is to process instructions in order to run programs. It runs the computer's operating system or OS (for example: Linux) and other computer programs. The CPU receives input from the user or programs, processes the data and produces an output. The output can be displayed on a screen or stored in mediums like memory and hard drives. Within the CPU, typically there is an ALU, which performs arithmetic and logical operations. In a way, the ALU is the “calculator” part within the computer. The CPU chip transfers numbers from a memory into the ALU for calculation and the results are sent back to the memory. An ALU is typically designed to calculate many different operations and the entire computer system's speed depends on its capability to execute arithmetic and logic operations. When the operations become more complex, ALUs have to become more advanced and powerful to ensure the performance of the entire system. In some processors, the ALU is divided into two units, an arithmetic unit (AU) and a logic unit (LU).

In order to achieve faster performance some processors contain more than one ALU. An example of this is an ALU for fixed-point operations and another included for floating-point operations. The ALU is a critical block within the CPU since the entire computer system's performance depends on the performance of the Arithmetic/Logic operations. Modern CPUs have multiple ALUs with a capability for applying multi-processing operations in order to increase their throughput. GBT’s patent application seeks to cover a new ALU system and method with the goal of increasing the speed of instruction handling, arithmetic and logic computing processes. GBT believes that using multi-ALUs will increase CPU performance and in turn potentially lead to new, powerful computing systems and architectures. The presented concept includes new architecture circuitries and data flow to be executed in a specific way with the goal of achieving higher processing speed. The patent application covers ALU instructions that can be executed individually and/or in parallel.

