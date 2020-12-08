2.2 million Canadian seniors on the Guaranteed Income Supplement can now get a free smartphone and subsidized rate plan from TELUS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS launched Mobility for Good for Seniors, which provides Canadian seniors receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) access to a free smartphone and subsidized mobility rate plan. Available now, Mobility for Good for Seniors includes a free refurbished smartphone, unlimited nationwide talk and text, and 3GB of data for only $25 per month. Mobility for Good for Seniors will ensure more seniors have access to the technology they need to help address feelings of isolation, manage their mental wellbeing, stay connected to loved ones, enjoy their favourite online games and books, and access important healthcare resources and information.

“At a time when the human connection has never been more important, TELUS remains committed to ensuring all Canadians can stay connected to the people and information that matter the most,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “Throughout the pandemic, our globally leading network has enabled Canadians to work and learn remotely, access critical government resources, receive medical support and stay in touch with family and friends. Our country’s seniors have contributed significantly to the fabric of this nation, having built and supported the infrastructure, economy and social services that we enjoy today. Disconcertingly, these same elderly Canadians have been disproportionately impacted throughout the health emergency as many have had to isolate from loved ones and support networks in order to stay safe. Through Mobility for Good for Seniors, we are providing some of our most vulnerable Canadians with access to the vital tools and resources they need to stay safely and meaningfully connected, and in time for the holiday season.”

Across Canada, 2.2 million seniors receive the Guaranteed Income Supplement from the federal government, and are eligible for TELUS Mobility for Good for Seniors. This program is entirely subsidized by TELUS, and comes at no cost to the government or taxpayers. To get set up, program participants are required to provide proof of receiving the GIS benefit and then will receive a unique code. Participants are also encouraged to download the Federal Government’s Covid-19 Alert app to stay updated on critical health information. Additional details and instructions on how to apply are available at telus.com/mobilityforgood .